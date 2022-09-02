I Tested 9 Luxury Mattresses. Here's the One That Gave Me the Best Night's Sleep.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

I tend to think of as charging your phone or laptop. You need to charge it daily in order to refuel and energize it. If you don't, and the battery gets drained, it will eventually shut down. At that point, the device is pretty much a paperweight until it gets charged.

Unfortunately, a lot of us take sleep for granted. This is despite the fact that studies have found that a consistent sleep schedule can improve a range of physical and mental health issues. Specifically, your body needs a good night's rest to reap the following health benefits:

Learning and memory are both influenced by sleep, which can strengthen your brain.

Sleep also processes your emotions, which in turn, can improve your mood.

The drop in blood pressure, while you sleep, allows the heart and blood vessels to relax.

Your blood glucose levels drop when you are in deep, slow-wave sleep. As a result, this can help ward off type 2 diabetes.

You are less hungry if you are well-rested. If you're sleep-deprived, you will have problems with the hormones that control your appetite — leptin and ghrelin.

A lack of sleep deprives you of energy, muscle repair, and motivation to exercise.

Getting adequate sleep can help you fight off harmful bacteria and viruses.

While there are plenty of hacks for you to get close to the best sleep ever, like following a sleep schedule and keeping your bedroom cool, dark, and quiet, nothing beats a quality mattress. In fact, according to a National Sleep Foundation survey, 92% of respondents said a comfortable mattress is vital to a good night's sleep. As it turns out, having a good mattress does improve sleep by relieving back pain and reducing stress.

In short, don't skimp on your mattress. It's worth the investment. Even if the initial cost seems high, a top-notch mattress will last for years to come.

However, it's important to note that there is a wide range of mattresses to choose from, and no mattress is naturally better than the other. Therefore, I've come up with a list of the best mattresses that include memory foam, latex, and hybrid mattresses. I personally have slept on each one of the mattresses that I recommend. I've personally slept on each one a minimum of 30 days. There are many mattresses people recommend that they try out for one night — not my style. I don't want you dropping the type of money some of these top mattresses call for without having me (and my wife) sleep on them for an extended period of time.

Below are my top picks for the best luxury mattresses that you should treat yourself to.

Related: Entrepreneurship Takes Balancing Your Work, Life, and Parenting

Best Luxury Mattresses Online

Best Luxury Mattress Overall: Solarie Adjustable Mattress

In my opinion, you would be hard-pressed to find a better luxury mattress online other than the Solaire Adustable Mattress by Saatva.

For starters, it features a flex top and a lienal adjustable base. That makes this a completely customizable mattress with 50 precise firmness options offering comfort for any sleeping position. It also comes in a variety of sizes including Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Split King, and California King.

Other key features include:

Natural cotton fabric and hypoallergenic latex combine for breathable comfort.

Memory foam infused with gel dissipates heat to keep you cool while you sleep.

Layers of comfort support your body in perfect alignment to relieve pressure so that you wake up with fewer aches and pains.

Motion transfer is virtually nonexistent with dual air chambers making it perfect for couples.

This product is protected from bacteria, mold, and mildew with their exclusive Guardian botanical antimicrobial treatment.

On average, Saatva mattresses have received a rating of 9.7/10 for their customers. But, if you're still on the fence, the company offers a 180-night home trial. And, if you do fall in love with the mattress, there's a favorable 25-year warranty.

Also, unlike its competitors, Saatva provides free in-room delivery and setup. In addition to the mattress, you can also pair it with a bed base, such as a foundation or adjustable base. Not only will this make your luxury mattress the star of your bedroom, but it will also extend its life.

Best Luxury Heavy Duty Mattress: Saatva HD Mattress

I have several family members who are either tall or heavy — in some cases both. One frequent complaint that they've had is that they've never been able to find a mattress that suits their needs. Thankfully, Saatva has solved his problem.

Described as the first luxury heavy-duty mattress, which can support people weighing up to 500 pounds, it strikes the balance between comfort and durability by featuring:

With five ergonomic zones, you get optimum support in the most needed areas of your body.

With a 3" Euro pillow top made from breathable, hypoallergenic organic cotton and treated with GuardinTM botanical antimicrobial treatment, there's an additional layer of comfort.

CertiPUR-US® certified memory foam and support foam adjust to your body to improve circulation and relieve pressure points.

Organic cotton, 100% natural latex, and open coils contribute to a cooler night's sleep due to the layering of these products.

A 12.5" tempered recycled steel coil, threaded with a 17" helical wire, is 25% stronger than the industry standard. This product is also designed with a patented spinal zone technology for maximum back support.

High-density foam rails and firmer edges make it easier to get in and out of the bed.

As with other Saatva mattresses, there's free in-room delivery and setup, as well as a 180-night home trial. There's also the company's exceptional 20-year warranty and 24/7 customer support.

Related: How CBD Affects Sleep

Best luxury smart mattress: i8 360 Smart Bed

One of my best friends purchased this mattress from Sleep Number. And, he's made a vow to never go back to any other mattress. With a 4.8 rating out of 5 stars, I don't think that he's alone.

The i8 360 Smart Bed has won people over by offering the following features:

You can adjust the firmness and comfort of each side in your Sleep Number® system.

The firmness of each side automatically adjusts in response to your movements.

Displays your SleepIQ® score and insight into improving your sleep.

Heat is absorbed, then released as you cool, so that you can sleep comfortably.

With smart 3D fabric, you can sleep cooler and more comfortably by up to 50%.

You can try the mattress for up to 100 nights after technicians set up the bed. There's also a decent 15-year warranty. However, to get the most out of this mattress, you'll need to purchase it along with either the FlexFit™ Base or FlexFit™ 3 Smart Base.

Best luxury organic mattress: Avocado Organic Plush Mattress

Handmade in Los Angeles, the Organic Plush Mattress from Avocado features 21 premium layers of organic and natural latex, wool, mohair, silk, hemp, and cotton. In addition, it contains up to 3,136 individually pocketed coils that were arranged in five zones to provide support and motion isolation.

Unlike other plush or soft memory foam mattresses that lack essential support, the Organic Plush Mattress is both plush and supportive leaving you with back and/or neck pain. It's also made from organic and recycled products meaning that you can enjoy a decadent sleep on a non-toxic and sustainable mattress.

The Avacado Organic Plush Mattress comes in the following two options;

A medium soft mattress that is 15'' thick and up to 1,414 pocketed coils.

A soft pillow top mattress that is 18'' thick and adds 1,722 low-profile pocketed coils in the topper, to provide the perfect combination of body-hugging and contouring support.

Personally, I also like the fact that there's free shipping and an in-home setup, as well as a one-year trial. There's also a 25-year warranty. Just note that the mattress requires deep pocket sheets.

Best luxury adjustable mattress: DUX Dynamic

Perhaps the most sophisticated adjustable bed on the market is the DUX Dynamic. As well as combining the benefits of a traditional DUX bed with elevation capabilities, this bed is also equipped with a separate headrest that can be adjusted. As such, this makes reading in a bed a more relaxing and enjoyable experience as you're no longer like a professional wrestler grappling with your pillows to get comfy. I also think that this mattress would be perfect for the elderly or anyone who has trouble getting in and out of bed.

Other notable features include:

The patented Pascal System is a system made up of interchangeable cassettes of different spring tensions, enabling you to make the parts match your specific body shape and weight — as well as change them when your needs change.

Easily customize both sides of the bed by pressing a button on the handheld Bluetooth controller.

Separate support zones for your shoulders, hips, and legs.

The Xupport Top Pad, which is a 2.5-inch replaceable cotton-covered latex top pad that adds extra softness and cushioning

Customizable and sustainable components that can be replaced or upgraded.

In addition, researchers at the Karolinska Institute found that those who slept on DUX beds fell asleep faster and stayed in deep sleep for longer - approximately one hour more per night.

Best luxury cloud-compressed mattress: TEMPUR-Cloud

Tempur-Pedic claims that the "TEMPUR-Cloud's comfort layer provides up to 40% more pressure-relieving power than the next closest competitor." Whether you believe that or not, the mattress uses proprietary TEMPUR® Material that will:

Provide customized comfort and support based on your weight, shape, and temperature.

Prevent you from tossing and turning at night by reducing pressure points

Reduce motion transfer in the bed, so you'll be less disturbed by your partner's motion.

Moreover, the mattress includes the following layers:

360-degree stretch cover that allows for optimal breathability and airflow.

The TEMPUR® comfort layer material is soft and responsive, cushioning every point of the body and allowing you to sink into it.

The TEMPUR® support layer slowly adapts to your shape and conforms to your body, providing pressure relief all night long.

A premium foam base layer provides all-night support and durability.

You can test the mattress out for 90 days and there's a 10-year warranty. But, you can also rest easy with its award-winning customer satisfaction from J.D. Power.

Best luxury cooling mattress: Eight Sleep Pod

Who wouldn't enjoy a mattress that naturally cools down on hot summer nights? If so, this is one of the biggest advantages of the Intelligent Sleep Pod Pro. It's an eight-inch smart mattress that features a state-of-the-art cooling system. With hydro-powered technology, the surface sleeping temperature can be reduced to as low as 55 degrees. As my daughter always sleeps hot, I get this mattress for her. However, during the cooler months, you can raise the temperature to as high as 110 degrees.

I'm also a fan of the app and how convenient it is to control the temperature. Moreover, the mattress is extremely comfortable as it consists of the following five layers:

1 inch of Comfort Blend™ foam with thermoregulating Active Grid™ technology

2 inches of Airflow top layer

1 inch of Supportive Air Technology™

4 inches of FlexSpring core

A 4-inch thick base

With Active GridTM, heat is absorbed from the bed and then removed with water. In addition to its flexible design, the grid contours to the body, providing pressure relief.

In addition, it offers:

Sensors that monitor heartbeats and breathing patterns during sleep.

The gentleRiseTM technology allows you to retire the alarm clock by softly vibrating you awake.

Pod Pro can be returned within 100 days of delivery, and the foam portions are covered by a 10-year warranty. For everything else, the warranty is two years.

Best luxury hybrid mattress: Purple Hybrid Premier 4

As with Tempur-Pedic, Purple has a phenomenal reputation for online customer satisfaction. In fact, for two years in a row, the company has been listed as #1 in customer satisfaction by J.D. Power for support, price value, customer care, warranty, and comfort. But, is this mattress really worth the hype?

Well, I would say so as it features:

Optimal temperature. GelFlex Grid's built-in air channels complement the coils' ability to circulate air.

Instant response. After adjusting and movement, the hyper-elastic gel Grid snaps back into position as it flexes to support your position.

Pressure reduction. While still providing support to the rest of your body, the soft, cushioning Grid cradles your hips and shoulders.

As if that weren't enough the Purple Hybrid Premier 4 provides ultimate comfort thanks to:

The premium stretch cover encourages airflow via ultra-breathable woven side panels.

It's 4" GelFlex GRid, which is engineered from temperature-neutral, hyper-elastic GelFlex material, which flexes effectively under pressure points while remaining supportive.

Stainless steel coils are individually wrapped combined with the Grid to provide dynamic pressure relief and support. The coils are encased in noise-reducer fabrics.

Purple provides a 100-night trial, a 10-year warranty, and free shipping. And, if you want to get the most bang for your buck, you should consider bundling the mattress with a foundation, comfort sheets, mattress protector, and Purple's iconic Harmony pillows.

Best luxury mattress for combination sleepers: Matrix Grand Intellibed

Last, but certainly, not least, there's the Matrix Grand Intellibed which promises the ultimate luxury experience. How so? Intellibed's ultimate sleeping comfort for restorative sleep is provided by two layers of Gel Matrix® technology and one layer of Titanium Fiber technology.

Moreover, the mattress comes equipped with:

Luxury quilted cover. A hand-selected quilting style that enhances Gel Matrix® technology.

Titanium Infused Energex™. A combination of outstanding pressure-relieving polymers and titanium flakes creates a material that resists compression and promotes thermal heat transfer.

Talalay latex. This provides the perfect balance of unmatched support and superior pressure relief, thanks to its natural properties of breathableness and resilience.

1 1/4" Gel Matrix ®. An innovative, durable high-tech elastic gel that relieves pressure points while evenly distributing the body's weight to provide spinal support and relieve pressure points.

An innovative, durable high-tech elastic gel that relieves pressure points while evenly distributing the body's weight to provide spinal support and relieve pressure points. Form comfort cover. Independently certified as meeting the highest level of furniture-grade quality and safety standards.

2 1/2" Gel Matrix ®. An innovative, high-tech elastic gel that distributes body weight evenly to relieve pressure points as well as support the spine.

An innovative, high-tech elastic gel that distributes body weight evenly to relieve pressure points as well as support the spine. Reticulated Air Flow Layer. A highly porous, open-cell material that preserves structural integrity and offers superior shock absorption.

Stell edge support. Strategically positioned steel coils provide superior hip, back, and shoulder support.

The average customer rating from the Matrix Grand Intellibed is a solid 4.5 out of 5. The company was also the recipient of the Women's Choice Award. There's also a 90-night trial, financing options, and a 20-year warranty.

How do I know If I need a new mattress?

Are you losing sleep or waking up in pain? If yes to either, then that's an obvious sign that it's time for a new mattress. You might also want to speak to your doctor about this since it could indicate a sleep disorder or underlying health condition.

Another suggestion is to look at the mattress and feel it to determine if it needs to be replaced. When a mattress sags or develops lumps or shows signs of damage such as rips, cracks, or broken coils, it's no longer suitable to sleep on. While a mattress topper or rotating it might help you extend its life, it's only a temporary fix. Eventually, you will have to replace the mattress.

Since entrepreneurs generally don't get enough sleep, it's recommended that you select a mattress that will help you get a good night's rest. And, you shouldn't cling to an old bed if it's preventing you from getting quality sleep.

How can I choose the best luxury mattress?

If you're looking for a mattress, a simple rule of thumb is to find the right one for you, whether you're a small business owner, a CEO, or a freelancer. There are several key factors to consider when choosing a mattress, including:

What is the right firmness for you? T hose who sleep on their side need softer mattresses than those who sleep on their back or stomach.

hose who sleep on their side need softer mattresses than those who sleep on their back or stomach. What is your preferred mattress type? Memory foam, latex, and hybrid mattresses are becoming more popular than the innerspring mattresses of our childhood.

Memory foam, latex, and hybrid mattresses are becoming more popular than the innerspring mattresses of our childhood. How does the mattress stay cool? In the absence of cooling features and temperature regulation, your body heat could be retained, causing you to wake up too early.

In the absence of cooling features and temperature regulation, your body heat could be retained, causing you to wake up too early. Can the mattress be moved easily? An easy-to-move mattress is one that can be rotated easily (if it is even necessary to rotate)

An easy-to-move mattress is one that can be rotated easily (if it is even necessary to rotate) Is it possible to limit movement transfer with a mattress? Couples that sleep together can avoid disturbing each other by using motion isolation.

Couples that sleep together can avoid disturbing each other by using motion isolation. What is the hypoallergenic quality of the bed? Typically, foam layers are dense enough to prevent allergens from entering. Certain foams contain copper which is antimicrobial.

Typically, foam layers are dense enough to prevent allergens from entering. Certain foams contain copper which is antimicrobial. Is the material eco-friendly? Certain brands are benefiting from this as customers begin to buy more based on their values. If you're looking for a mattress that is eco-friendly, safe, and sustainable, check for credible certifications like CertiPUR-US®, Greenguard GOLD, Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex®, Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), and Global Organic Latex Standard (GOLS).

Certain brands are benefiting from this as customers begin to buy more based on their values. If you're looking for a mattress that is eco-friendly, safe, and sustainable, check for credible certifications like CertiPUR-US®, Greenguard GOLD, Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex®, Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), and Global Organic Latex Standard (GOLS). How many people will sleep in the bed? Do you plan on sleeping alone or with your partner? Will your child, or pet, sleep with you? Answering these questions will help you determine what size mattress and firmness level are best for you. For example, king or queen mattresses are better for couples, but if you a child is joining you're better with a California King.

Do you plan on sleeping alone or with your partner? Will your child, or pet, sleep with you? Answering these questions will help you determine what size mattress and firmness level are best for you. For example, king or queen mattresses are better for couples, but if you a child is joining you're better with a California King. Does the mattress offer adequate pain relief? In the morning, you will wake up sore and stiff if your mattress doesn't ease pressure points. A good night's rest and a pain-free morning are guaranteed with top layers of conforming foam.

Additionally, customers should do their due diligence on mattress companies before making a purchase. After discovering a brand's policies, reading customer reviews will let you know wheter the company is trustworthy or not.

What are the main mattress types?

To help you choose the right mattress, here are five main types of mattresses.

Memory foam. The top layer of memory foam mattresses is malleable, while the bottom layer is stiff. A third layer is typically added between the top and bottom of high-quality memory foam mattresses to improve their feel. The mattress is equipped with cooling features like gel-infused foam and plant-based foam.

The top layer of memory foam mattresses is malleable, while the bottom layer is stiff. A third layer is typically added between the top and bottom of high-quality memory foam mattresses to improve their feel. The mattress is equipped with cooling features like gel-infused foam and plant-based foam. Latex. Mattresses made from latex are popular among those who prefer natural mattresses. When lying down, they conform to the body like memory foam mattresses. Sleepers may find a latex mattress more buoyant and cooler than a memory foam bed. They're also more durable and expensive with many costing upwards of $3,000 to $4,000.

Mattresses made from latex are popular among those who prefer natural mattresses. When lying down, they conform to the body like memory foam mattresses. Sleepers may find a latex mattress more buoyant and cooler than a memory foam bed. They're also more durable and expensive with many costing upwards of $3,000 to $4,000. Innerspring. In the past, innerspring mattresses dominated the market. With their simple and inexpensive design, they use coils for most of the mattress' bulk, with thin layers of padding on top and bottom to provide comfort. Innerspring mattresses have lost popularity because they don't provide as much pressure relief as foam mattresses

In the past, innerspring mattresses dominated the market. With their simple and inexpensive design, they use coils for most of the mattress' bulk, with thin layers of padding on top and bottom to provide comfort. Innerspring mattresses have lost popularity because they don't provide as much pressure relief as foam mattresses Hybrid. A hybrid mattress combines foam and innerspring materials. These mattresses feature a thick foam top and a pocketed coil layer underneath, so they're both conforming and bouncy while reducing pressure.

A hybrid mattress combines foam and innerspring materials. These mattresses feature a thick foam top and a pocketed coil layer underneath, so they're both conforming and bouncy while reducing pressure. Airbed. Airbeds are not the same as inexpensive blow-up mattresses. Beds like these have air chambers, and the more chambers the bed contains, the more support it offers. With an electric pump, you can quickly adjust the feel of the bed by adding or removing air. In addition to poly-foam and memory foam, airbeds may also have latex comfort layers.

What are the most common mattress sizes?

When you can afford it, you may be tempted to upgrade to a king-sized mattress. But, the mattress size you choose will determine how comfortable you are in your bedroom. For example, when it's too small, you'll either roll over or your feet will dangle over the edge. On the other hand, if it's too big, your room may become too cluttered and you won't have enough space for additional furniture.

The following is a list of standard mattress sizes and their dimensions offered by most mattress companies.

Mattress size dimensions:

Twin: 38 inches wide and 75 inches long

Twin XL: 38 inches wide and 80 inches long

Full: 54 inches wide and 75 inches long

Queen: 60 inches wide and 80 inches long

King: 76 inches wide and 80 inches long

California king: 72 inches wide and 84 inches long

It's advised that you allow 36 inches of walkway space between your bed and the mattress at its foot when choosing what mattress size is right for your bedroom. In a small bedroom, a huge mattress shouldn't be a necessity. A large mattress limits what furniture you can place in your bedroom and causes a feeling of claustrophobia.

Does luxury mean that the mattress is expensive?

Unless it's made from high-quality materials, an expensive mattress isn't worth the price. For added aesthetic features or other fancy features, you can consider a high-priced mattress. A mid-priced, well-made mattress is often enough for most sleepers.

In addition, an expensive mattress may also be thicker than most people prefer. Many people who want a luxury mattress will find what they're looking for between 12 and 14 inches.

Buying a cheap mattress is not the same as buying a poorly made mattress. In fact, a lot of budget mattresses are actually quite comfortable. However, they don't have as many features.

Regardless, shopping online for a new mattress is the best way to get a great deal. Due to lower overhead and available distribution channels, companies offering online mattress sales tend to offer cheaper prices than traditional brick-and-mortar mattress stores. They also tend to offer lengthy sleep trials and free shipping.

You can always find deals throughout the year, such as Presidents Day, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, and Labor Day. And, don't forget the upcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

How long should a mattress last?

The longevity of your mattress depends on the materials it's made of. As a general rule, coil mattresses sag more easily, so their lifespan is shorter.

For each type of mattress, the average life expectancy is:

Innerspring: Five to six years

Hybrid: Six to seven years

Memory foam: Seven to 10 years

Airbeds: Eight or more years

Natural latex: 12 to 20 years

What company policies should you be aware of?

Understanding the sleep trial and warranty will help you:

Know the return process of your mattress if it isn't right for you. The information should include how to file a claim, how long you'll have to file it, and whether you'll be refunded in full or if you'll pay a restocking fee or shipping fee.

How to handle a defective mattress.

With sleep trials, customers can test out mattresses at home for several months. Their popularity was largely due to online bed-in-a-box companies that didn't allow customers to try before they bought, thus reducing your risk to an absolute minimum.

Your mattress is covered by a warranty if it's faulty. Manufacturers usually provide a full and free replacement during the warranty period for premature sagging and manufacturing defects.

It's important for you to make sure the mattress you select comes with a trial period of 100 nights and a 10-year warranty. A brand that offers anything less is a sign that it is unconvinced of its own product. Also, don't accept a generic 30-day return policy.

Should I read mattress reviews?

You should always check the company website to see what customers have to say. In the event that you are unable to find any reviews, or if only highly rated reviews are available, consider it as a red flag. It indicates that the company is not eager to take customer feedback into account.

You shouldn't just look at the website of the company to find reviews. Look for feedback on Amazon and other third-party websites selling the mattress.

What's the best place to buy a mattress?

Shopping online versus in-store is a topic of debate for many people. If you're looking to compare and research mattresses, we recommend shopping online. Even so, many people appreciate the opportunity to try mattresses in person at a store.

Don't forget, however, that you can get the best of both worlds by visiting brick-and-mortar stores that are owned by an online brand. Low prices and home delivery are both available, just like online. The stores occasionally have exclusive items as well. It's also possible for other mattress brands to distribute their products through national chains such as Mattress Firm.

What's the best mattress for a bad back?

Several studies concluded that medium-firm mattresses reduce back pain. Your preferred sleeping style, however, will dictate the best option. A side sleeper with back pain, as an example, may benefit from a medium mattress that is supportive.

When you're an entrepreneur, you spend most of your day researching and making various critical decisions. As such, buying a mattress online doesn't have to be an unnecessarily time-consuming, or stressful event. You can narrow your search to a few good mattress options if you know your sleeping position and body type. Regardless of a shopper's budget, the best mattresses can be found at all price points.

Have you finally discovered a good mattress online? In the event that it comes with a trial period, order it and try it from the comfort of your home. And, if you're not completely satisfied with the mattress, you are free to return it later.

Related: 8 Reasons Sleep Is Crucial for Entrepreneurs and Leaders

X