Streamline Your Design Flow with This Massive Icon Library

There are so many products out there boasting the same features, claiming to solve the same problems, that sometimes words aren't good enough to set yourself apart. Sometimes, your design needs to do the talking. However, with the high cost of designers and the difficulty of creating outstanding UI/UX yourself, you may need a little help.

Noun Project

That's where Noun Project comes in. Noun Project is an online platform that allows you to supercharge presentations, materials, design projects, social media content, and more with a visual language that says more with less. The icon library contains more than five million icons created by designers from all over the world, allowing you to customize all of your content and materials with unlimited, royalty-free icons. Icons cover categories as diverse as AI and UI elements to house plants and more.

In addition to the icon library, you'll also be able to customize each icon's color, size, rotation, as well as background shape or color. You can easily drag and drop icons into your workflow via the Mac app or through plugins for Adobe, Google, PowerPoint, or Word. It's like having an interactive design assistant on hand to help you illustrate complicated ideas with simplified icons.

NounPro has earned 4.8 stars on G2, where one reviewer writes, "I love the consistent aesthetic of The Noun Project. There are also tons of options available for every project. I'm always astounded by how easy it is to implement, especially with website design projects."

Great design allows you to speak to your audience in intuitive ways with a visual language that transcends languages and borders. Right now, you can get a five-year Noun Project Unlimited Individual Plan for 59 percent off $199 at just $79.99 for a limited time.

