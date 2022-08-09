Stop Settling for the Trackpad and Upgrade to an Apple Magic Mouse

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs face all kinds of challenges. In the past few years, those challenges have morphed as remote work has become standard for many businesses and industries. As such, you need a home office that is robust enough to let you get through all your work, but flexible enough that you can pack up and take your business on the road if you need to.

Apple

There are many electronics you could get to help you thrive in the remote working world, but one of the most basic essentials is a high-quality mouse. So when you can get an Apple Magic Mouse on sale, you should jump at the opportunity.

Apple's Magic Mouse is wireless and rechargeable and optimized to work with Mac or iPads. Of course, you can still use it with any device that offers a Bluetooth connection. The seamless design glides smoothly across your desk whether you have a mousepad or not, making it especially suitable for working from coffee shops or libraries — places you don't have the complete setup. Because this wireless mouse is small enough to fit in your pocket and light enough that you'll barely know it's there, it's perfect for remote work. It operates completely silently and offers a Multi-Touch surface that lets you swipe between web pages, scroll through documents, and more without having to click.

The Magic Mouse operates for about a month when fully charged and is easily rechargeable with the included woven USB-C to Lightning cable. All you have to do is plug it into your MacBook and you'll get back up to full power in no time at all.

Upgrade the way you work. For a limited time, you can get an Apple Magic Mouse on sale for 6 percent off $79 at just $73.99.

Prices subject to change.