Why Every Entrepreneur Should Learn to Code

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The business world is constantly changing and, as an entrepreneur, you need to be ready to change with it. That means staying on top of new technologies and trends and taking time to learn the things you need to know to thrive in a new year.

StackCommerce

As students around the country are gearing up to go back to school, entrepreneurs should be thinking along similar lines. There's always something new worth learning, which is why we're running our Back to Education event now through August 24th, with special deals on online courses and much more to help you keep your skills up to snuff. Plus, as part of this promotion, 50 cents will be donated to a school or children's charity per every purchase made.

If there's one thing any entrepreneur should learn in 2022, it's how to code. So, take advantage of this promotion and get The 2022 All-in-One Learn to Code Certification Bundle for just $39.99.

This massive bundle includes 15 courses covering a wide range of programming languages and topics. You'll learn from some of the web's top instructors, like Ardit Sulce (4.6/5-star instructor rating), Lawrence Decamora (4.9/5-star rating), and John Bura (4.3/5-star rating).

There is a wealth of information and practical training in web development, with courses on JavaScript, HTML, Google Go, SQL, developing and publishing Chrome extensions, and much more. You'll get familiar with mobile app development with Swift, get an introduction to Amazon Web Services (AWS), and practice Python by building ten real-world applications. There are also courses covering some of the newest frontiers in tech, including DApps with Ethereum, creating your first NFT, and software engineering with C++ and Ruby on Rails. It's the kind of comprehensive education you might think you'd need to return to school for.

Learn to code with an extensive 15 courses available for less than $3 each. Grab The 2022 All-in-One Learn to Code Certification Bundle on sale today and help a great cause.

Prices subject to change.