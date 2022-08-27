How to Learn Google's Programming Language Online for Just $14

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Google has its hands full creating the future. From building out advertising channels to navigating artificial intelligence, the tech giant has its hands in just about everything. But there's one facet of Google that often goes overlooked: they also created their very own language.

Google Go is one of many programming languages in the world today but it's the only one invented by Google engineers to facilitate web coding. If you want to learn Google Go, The Complete Google Go Programming Language for Beginners Course is the perfect place to start.

This four-hour course is designed for absolute beginners to Go but those with a little bit of previous programming background. The course is taught by Integrity Training (4.2/5-star instructor rating), an online training organization that has helped more than one million students learn new skills over the past 20 years.

Go is an open-source programming language developed and used by Google, and has a wide variety of uses. It's somewhat similar to C and C++, making it easier to learn for people with programming experience.

In this course, you'll learn Go fundamentals and understand how to apply them to real-world scenarios. You'll broaden your understanding of programming fundamentals and build a stronger foundational knowledge for more advanced languages. Throughout the course, you'll use Lite IDE, the open-source integrated development environment used in conjunction with Go to write code. By the end of the course, you'll have a practical knowledge of Go that will look great on a resume and help you build your programming skills for the future.

If you want to learn to code, why not start with the language from one of the world's biggest tech companies? Right now, you can enroll in this Google Go Programming Language for Beginners Course for just $13.99.

