Plan of Attack

You may never stick to one, but you should plan anyway.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the September 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

While the 20th century was pretty much about established markets and processes, uncertainty has become the only certain element of the 21st century. So how do you plan for the future?

Dwight Eisenhower responded to the press's questions about D-Day by saying, "In preparing for battle, I have always found that plans are useless, but planning is indispensible." Follow his lead and view planning as a verb rather than a noun. That's the only way to avoid the paradox that as soon as you announce "a plan," you'll have to change it.

In a fast-changing world, today's expert is tomorrow's idiot. There are no more off-the-shelf approaches-you have to create a plan of your own. Take it from a futurist: The key to the future lies in the questions, not the answers. Here are some questions I ask myself about my business.

  • Do we know who we are? What we believe in?
  • Do we know where we want to go in one year? Five years? Twenty years and beyond?
  • What are the five worst things that could happen to us? Are we prepared for each of them?
  • How do we measure our success?
  • What could totally disrupt our market that we can prepare for?
  • Do we actually listen to our customers, suppliers and employees?
  • What one behavior are we going to collectively change this year? (It's hard to change things...let's go for one thing.)
  • What are our true core competencies? How do we expand them into other markets?
  • Do we benchmark against other industries and not just against firms in our industry?

There has never been a more important time to plan . . . nor a better time for you to rely on your own counsel as you do it.

Watts Wacker-lecturer, bestselling author, political commentator, social critic and CEO of FirstMatter-is one of the world's most respected futurists.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

The Complete, 12-Step Guide to Starting a Business

Starting a Business

Why Your Startup Needs Data Science

Starting a Business

6 Variables To Assess When Building a CBD Brand