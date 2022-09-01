Three More 'SNL' Cast Members Are Leaving the Show. These Are Some of their Best Moments.
Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor, and Aristotle Athari will reportedly not return for the next season of SNL in the fall.
Live from New York, it won't be Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor, and Aristotle Athari on the next season of Saturday Night Live.
The cast members are not expected to return for the 48th season of the hit NBC show, according to a report in Variety. Their surprise exit is part of a continuing trend on SNL, which has seen several high-profile cast members depart from its ranks. Earlier this year, actors Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Pete Davidson announced that they were leaving SNL.
News of the cast shakeup is jarring but not unprecedented. SNL had another mass exodus in 2012, when Abby Elliott, Andy Samberg, and Kristen Wiig, and Jason Sudeikis left the show.
To pay tribute to Moffat, Villaseñor, and Athari, here's a look at some of their best SNL moments.
Related: Elon Musk's Girlfriend Grimes Says She Had a Panic Attack After Appearing on 'Saturday Night Live'
Alex Moffat
Moffat is best known for his deer-in-the-headlights impression of Eric Trump and the Weekend Update character The Guy Who Just Bought a Boat.
Melissa Villaseñor
Veteran Villaseñor joined the show, with Moffat, in 2016. She will be remembered for her spot-on impressions, which included Christina Aguilera and Sarah Silverman.
Aristotle Athari
Athari was one of SNL's newest featured players, joining the show in 2021. His brief stint included a memorable Weekend Update character named Laughintosh 3000.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
'Corporate America Is Killing Us.' Employees Share Gut-Wrenching Stories That Reveal a Compassion Crisis.
-
Planning a Company Offsite? Here's How to Ensure It's Inclusive.
-
The 'Lipstick Effect' Exposes a Surprising Truth About Our Priorities in a Recession. Here's How Businesses Can Cash In.
-
'I'm Not Going to Change the World by Myself, But I Can Start': How UOMA Beauty's Founder Merges Activism and Makeup to Fight for Change
-
How to Overcome Adversity and Persevere as an Entrepreneur
-
Peek Inside the Bentley Residences, Which Feature an Elevator That Will Drop Your Car Into Your Living Room
-