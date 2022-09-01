Live from New York, it won't be Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor, and Aristotle Athari on the next season of Saturday Night Live.

Alex Moffat: Photo by: Mary Ellen Matthews/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images; Melissa Villasenor: Photo by Roy Rochlin/WireImage; Photo by: Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The cast members are not expected to return for the 48th season of the hit NBC show, according to a report in Variety. Their surprise exit is part of a continuing trend on SNL, which has seen several high-profile cast members depart from its ranks. Earlier this year, actors Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Pete Davidson announced that they were leaving SNL.

News of the cast shakeup is jarring but not unprecedented. SNL had another mass exodus in 2012, when Abby Elliott, Andy Samberg, and Kristen Wiig, and Jason Sudeikis left the show.

To pay tribute to Moffat, Villaseñor, and Athari, here's a look at some of their best SNL moments.

Alex Moffat

Moffat is best known for his deer-in-the-headlights impression of Eric Trump and the Weekend Update character The Guy Who Just Bought a Boat.

Melissa Villaseñor

Veteran Villaseñor joined the show, with Moffat, in 2016. She will be remembered for her spot-on impressions, which included Christina Aguilera and Sarah Silverman.

Aristotle Athari

Athari was one of SNL's newest featured players, joining the show in 2021. His brief stint included a memorable Weekend Update character named Laughintosh 3000.