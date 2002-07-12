My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

Insurance Terms Glossary

<b></b>
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Bonding: a guarantee of performance required, either by law or consumer demand, for many businesses, most typically general contractors, temporary personnel agencies, janitorial companies and businesses with government contracts

Broker: an insurance agent who represents many different insurance companies

Business interruption insurance: pays for the cost of repairing or rebuilding business as well as income lost while business is out of commission

Direct writer: an insurance agent who represents one insurance company; see also Broker

Disability insurance: pays a fixed percentage of average earnings should the insured be unable to continue working due to disability

Employment practices liability coverage: an optional part of workers' compensation coverage, this protects the corporation from being sued for acts of individual employees (such as in a sexual harassment case)

Errors and omissions liability coverage: protects professionals, such as consultants or accountants, from damages resulting from an error or omission in their work

General liability coverage: insures the business against accidents and injuries that happen on its premises, as well as exposure to risk related to its products

General liability coverage: insures the business against accidents and injuries that happen on its premises, as well as exposure to risk related to its products

Key person insurance: life insurance policy taken out on "key pee" in the company with the beneficiary being the company; proceeds are used to buy out the deceased's shares or ownership interest in the company

Package policy: insurance policy that combines several standard coverages, such as liability, burglary and vehicle, in one package

Property/casualty coverage: protects physical property and equipment of the business against loss from theft, fire or other perils; all-risk coverage covers against all risks; named-peril coverage covers only against specific perils named in the policy

Replacement cost insurance: covers cost of replacing property at current prices

Umbrella coverage: protects you for payments in excess of your existing coverage or for liabilities not covered in your other policies

Workers' compensation insurance: covers medical and rehabilitation costs and lost wages for employees injured at work; required by law in all states

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Growth Strategies

This Entrepreneur Doubled Her Revenue in 2018. She Swears by This Strategy.

Growth Strategies

From Dumpster Diving to Building a $3 Billion Business: 7 Things Sharran Srivatsaa Learned on His Journey to Success

Small Business Heroes

The 3 Reasons Why Most Startups Never Reach 7 Figures Per Year