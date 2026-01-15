Microsoft Office 2024 Delivers $150 in Savings for Business-Ready Productivity

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

For entrepreneurs and business professionals, productivity software is infrastructure, not a nice-to-have. Proposals, budgets, presentations, and planning often still run through Office, which is why a one-time purchase of Microsoft Office 2024 Home for Mac or PC at $99.97 (regularly $249.99) is worth attention. The deal ends Jan. 25 at 11:59 p.m. PT, offering a clear opportunity to secure essential tools without committing to monthly fees.

Ownership instead of ongoing costs

Office 2024 includes the applications most businesses actually rely on: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote. These are full desktop versions built for local performance and offline work. Instead of budgeting around a recurring subscription, you pay once and keep using the software on your Mac or PC.

For founders and small teams, that predictability matters. Subscription software can quietly turn into a permanent line item. A one-time license keeps costs contained and easier to forecast, which is often more valuable than incremental feature updates.

Built for real business work

Office remains a standard because it actually works. Word supports contracts and polished client deliverables. Excel handles forecasting, financial models, and operational tracking. PowerPoint is still the fastest way to communicate ideas clearly. OneNote keeps research, meeting notes, and planning in one place.

Office 2024 emphasizes stability and familiarity rather than constant change. That’s a benefit for professionals who want tools that behave consistently day to day, without retraining teams or chasing cloud-only features they may not need.

A practical fit for independent professionals

This setup makes the most sense for entrepreneurs, consultants, and small businesses that collaborate externally but don’t depend on shared cloud environments. Files remain compatible with clients and partners using other versions of Office, keeping workflows smooth.

At $99.97, you’re saving $150 off the regular price and avoiding future subscription costs entirely. For businesses that prefer ownership over renting software, this version of Office from Microsoft is a disciplined, business-first choice.

Get Microsoft Office 2024 Home & Business for Mac or PC for $99.97 (reg. $249.99). Deal ends Jan. 25 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

StackSocial prices subject to change.