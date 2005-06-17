Sampling Sweet Success

Life is sweet for two visionaries who mix sugary treats with style.

June 17, 2005

Description: Candy and candy-related item retailer

Founders: Dylan Lauren, late twenties, and Jeff Rubin, 39

Location: New York City

2004 projected sales: More than $10 million

http://www.dylanscandybar.com

Sweet Meet: No stranger to the sweet allure of candy, Rubin worked in his family's bulk-candy business before creating candy department FAO Schweetz, inside FAO Schwarz toy emporiums, and Times Square delights Toys "R" Us' Candyland and Hershey's Times Square. Lauren partnered with Rubin when she decided to take her fascination with innovative, artistic uses for candy from her first event-planning business to the next level.

Confection Connections: Rubin's business relationships aided in the creation of 16 Skittles colors for Dylan's Candy Bar, as well as 12 colors of foiled Hershey's Kisses, and the world's largest lollipop by Adam & Brooks. With a showcase of celebrities' favorites and every store fixture resembling candy, it's not your average sweet shop-it boasts more than 4,000 varieties of candies, including international, low-carb and sugar-free offerings.

By Design: Ralph Lauren may be her father, but Dylan has made a name for herself in candy style, using color schemes from seasonal fashions in displays and packaging. Private-label developments include a candy jewelry line and a luxury spa line with candy-scented notions.

Sugar High: Children and adults celebrate birthdays in the private party room of Dylan's Candy Bar with myriad activities based on creating or decorating things with candies and playing games like licorice limbo. As the partners look into adding locations in Chicago, Japan, London and Los Angeles--to their existing Houston; Long Island, New York; New York City; and Orlando, Florida, spots--remote consumers can satisfy their sweet tooth by ordering through the Dylan's Candy Bar website, www.dylanscandybar.com.