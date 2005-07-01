Podcast News

Want a new way to spread the word about your biz? The medium of podcasting is an intriguing option.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

With a computer, mic and broadband connection, you can produce an info-mercial or broadcast and distribute it through aggregators, such as Ipodder and FeedDemon, or web-based directories such as Podcast Alley. These podcasts are sent via topic-specific feeds to subscribers, who can download them to their digital music players or computers.

Twenty-two million American adults have MP3 players or iPods, according to a recent Pew Internet and American Life poll--a vast potential audience. Chris McIntyre, founder of Podcast Alley in Nashville, Tennessee, has seen double- to triple-digit growth over just a few months in the number of podcasts being produced and the number of people listening to them. "One of the most popular podcasts has about 28,000 subscribers from my site alone," says McIntyre.

Steve Rubel, vice president of client services at CooperKatz & Co., a New York City marketing communications and PR firm, publishes a blog about persuasive technology (www.micropersuasion.com). He says entrepreneurs may find value in creating their own broadcasts, and sees multiple marketing opportunities in podcasting, including:

  • Sponsoring a popular podcast, much like a company might sponsor a radio broadcast
  • Using giveaways, contests and other promos that have proven effective in traditional broadcast media
  • Incorporating short ads within podcast feeds, which would be visible as the program downloads

Since podcast culture eschews overt commercialism, Rubel advises, "I certainly wouldn't put jingles or 30-second spots as podcasts by themselves." But he adds that good content attracts listeners.

Will it replace blogging? No way, says Rubel. "Radio didn't replace newspapers. There's no shortage of interest in text."

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market