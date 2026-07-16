AI Is Delivering on Its Promise. It’s Also Uncovering an Uncomfortable Truth That Companies Can No Longer Avoid.

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Key Takeaways Many leaders expected AI to speed up decisions by giving teams faster access to better information. What it’s often doing instead is removing the excuse organizations have used for slow decisions for years.

Organizations often assume that better information automatically leads to better decisions. In reality, better information only creates the opportunity for a decision.

When decisions move slowly, leaders often ask if they have enough information. The real questions are who owns the decision, who has authority to move when people still disagree and who’s expected to stand behind the outcome once there’s enough information.

A leadership team invests heavily in AI with a clear expectation. The thinking is that better information should help the organization move faster, make sharper decisions and reduce the time lost waiting for reports, analysis and updates.

Six months later, information is moving faster than ever. Reports arrive sooner, analysis takes less time, and insights are easier to access — yet the same important decisions are still taking weeks to make. Nobody feels uninformed or blocked, yet somehow the organization itself isn’t moving any faster.

Leaders were promised faster access to information and, in many cases, that’s exactly what they’ve received. What they weren’t expecting was to discover that information was never the main reason important decisions were moving slowly.

For years, organizations have treated slow decisions as an information problem. When a decision stalled, the instinct was to gather more data, conduct more analysis or seek additional input before moving forward.

AI has challenged that assumption.

Information scarcity was the alibi. Once AI reduced that constraint, the real source of delay became much harder to ignore.

Why the old explanation no longer holds

One of the most interesting things about AI isn’t what it creates, but what it exposes.

In the past, leaders could reasonably point to things like:

Reporting delays

Lengthy analysis cycles

Difficulties accessing information

These and others were given as reasons why decisions were taking longer than expected. Whether those explanations were entirely accurate or not, they were at least believable.

Today, many of those constraints have been reduced dramatically.

Information that once took days to gather can often be produced in minutes

Analysis that required multiple people can now be completed far more quickly

Summaries, scenarios and recommendations can be generated almost instantly

Yet many organizations are discovering that the decision itself is still moving at exactly the same speed.

When that happens, the conversation changes, and the question is no longer whether people have enough information. It becomes why they aren’t acting on information they already have.

The most important moment happens after the analysis

The most revealing part of the process isn’t when AI generates an insight, produces a recommendation or summarizes a complex set of options; it’s what happens next.

A leadership team reviews a recommendation supported by data, analysis and multiple scenarios. The risks have been identified, and the trade-offs are understood. The recommendation is clear enough for a decision to be made.

Yet the decision doesn’t happen.

Someone asks whether another stakeholder should be consulted, then someone else requests additional validation, and a concern that was already discussed gets raised again and marked for further review. The meeting ends with an agreement to revisit the issue at a later date.

Most leaders have experienced some version of this situation, and what’s striking is that the delay has very little to do with information. The organization already has enough information to move forward.

The real hesitation sits somewhere else.

Better information doesn’t create commitment

I’ve seen this pattern long before AI became part of the conversation.

Organizations often assume that better information automatically leads to better decisions. In reality, better information only creates the opportunity for a decision. Someone still has to make a judgment, accept uncertainty and stand behind the decision if events unfold differently than expected.

That responsibility doesn’t disappear when information improves.

AI can reduce uncertainty around information. It can’t remove uncertainty around outcomes. That’s an important distinction because many organizations continue searching for certainty when what they really need is commitment.

Why smart organizations keep getting stuck

This isn’t a problem of intelligence, capability or effort, and most leadership teams are filled with thoughtful people trying to make responsible decisions. The challenge is that additional analysis feels prudent, while commitment feels risky.

If a decision proves successful, the organization moves on quickly. If a decision proves unsuccessful, leaders often face questions about why they moved before gathering more information.

Over time, many organizations quietly teach people that avoiding mistakes is more important than maintaining momentum, and the result is predictable. People become skilled at extending analysis, meetings become skilled at producing discussion, and teams become skilled at generating information.

Yet the organization becomes less skilled at deciding.

AI can unintentionally amplify this dynamic because it makes it even easier to generate another report, model another scenario or test another assumption. All of those activities feel productive. None of them guarantees movement.

The question organizations aren’t asking

When decisions continue to move slowly, leaders often ask whether they have enough information. A more useful question is whether accountability is clear.

The real questions are who owns the decision, who has the authority to move when reasonable people still disagree and who is expected to stand behind the outcome once enough information has been gathered.

Those questions rarely appear on dashboards, they aren’t solved through “better reporting,” and they don’t improve simply because more data becomes available. Yet they sit at the center of execution.

What separates organizations that benefit from AI and those that don’t

Organizations that answer those questions clearly tend to benefit from AI because faster information strengthens an existing decision-making capability.

Organizations that don’t answer them clearly often experience something very different. They become faster at producing information without becoming any faster at acting on it.

That’s why two organizations can invest in similar technology and achieve very different results. One uses AI to accelerate execution, while the other uses AI to support a decision-making process that was already struggling to commit.

What AI is really revealing

Many leaders are evaluating AI by asking whether it’s helping people make better decisions. That’s a reasonable question.

A more revealing question, though, may be what AI has exposed about the way decisions are made inside the organization?

Because for many leadership teams, AI didn’t create slow decisions; it simply removed the explanation that made those delays easier to justify. Once information becomes easier to access, faster to analyze and simpler to distribute, attention shifts to a more uncomfortable reality.

The challenge was never getting enough information, but instead, deciding what to do once the information arrived.