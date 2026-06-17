Apple Is Developing AirPods With Cameras — But They Won’t Take a Single Photo

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Apple is putting cameras in your AirPods — just don’t expect to take selfies with them. According to Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, the cameras will act as sensors that allow Siri AI to “see” the world around you. For example, you could look at a kitchen counter full of ingredients, and Siri would tell you what to cook for dinner.

The earbuds, due out in late 2027, are a not-so-subtle attempt to catch up in a race Apple’s been losing. Apple wanted these out in 2026, but its ongoing AI headaches pushed the timeline back. They’ll look just like today’s AirPods Pro, with tiny cameras in the stems and a little external light that flicks on when data heads to the cloud, so the people around you know when Siri is watching.

And the AirPods are just the opening act. They’re one piece of a sweeping product roadmap that also includes a foldable phone, smart glasses to take on Meta and, reportedly, an AI pendant you’d wear like a necklace.