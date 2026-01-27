AirTags are supposed to end the panic of lost keys and missing luggage, but the beep can be just as hard to track down.

Not anymore. Apple introduced the second-generation AirTag with a speaker that is 50% louder and a longer Bluetooth range. Apple says the beep carries twice as far, and Precision Finding works up to 50% farther, powered by its Ultra Wideband chip.

Precision Finding can now be used through the Find My app on Apple Watch Series 9 and later, and Apple Watch Ultra 2 and later. The tracker supports Share Item Location so users can temporarily share its location, including with 50 airline partners for luggage tracking today. Pricing stays $29 for one AirTag or $99 for a four-pack, with free engraving.

