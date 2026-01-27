Apple’s New AirTag Fixed the One Thing Everyone Complained About
The popular tracker features a 50% louder speaker and extended Bluetooth range.
AirTags are supposed to end the panic of lost keys and missing luggage, but the beep can be just as hard to track down.
Not anymore. Apple introduced the second-generation AirTag with a speaker that is 50% louder and a longer Bluetooth range. Apple says the beep carries twice as far, and Precision Finding works up to 50% farther, powered by its Ultra Wideband chip.
Precision Finding can now be used through the Find My app on Apple Watch Series 9 and later, and Apple Watch Ultra 2 and later. The tracker supports Share Item Location so users can temporarily share its location, including with 50 airline partners for luggage tracking today. Pricing stays $29 for one AirTag or $99 for a four-pack, with free engraving.
