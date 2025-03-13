The hiring process can be more challenging for introverts. Here's how to find success.

This week, career site Resume Genius released a list of the highest-paying jobs for introverts, aimed at helping people who like to keep to themselves find jobs best suited to their personality type.

"Introverts tend to value introspection and reflection," psychologist Darrielle Allen, PhD told the Cleveland Clinic. "They typically approach life thoughtfully and deliberately."

But introspection most likely won't get you the job of your dreams. So how does an introvert succeed when searching for a new role?

"The typical hiring process presents more challenges to [introverts] than to their extroverted counterparts," says Eva Chan, career expert at Resume Genius.

Here are four tips from Chan to help:

1. Search for freelance work or hybrid and remote roles

Remote and hybrid roles are great for people with a limited social battery, or for those who want more flexibility to work independently, Chan says. In remote or hybrid roles, it's easier to set aside focus hours in an environment conducive to deep work of one's choosing.

Introverts can look for contract opportunities on platforms like Upwork.

2. Find "introvert-friendly" networking events

Virtual meetups or virtual 1-on-1s can help introverts come out of their shells, without having to physically be at an in-person event. Introverts can also build up their personal brands digitally on professional forums like LinkedIn.

3. Maintain an online presence

The career experts at Resume Genius suggest introverts beef up their online presence on Instagram, X, and TikTok — even if it makes their skin crawl.

Introverts tend to stay away from self-promotion, Chan says, but doing so on social media platforms helps job seekers present their work without the need for face-to-face interactions.

4. Stay interview-ready

Introverts can struggle when it comes to in-person interviews, so it is extra important these personality types research the company and position extensively and practice answering common interview questions.

Preparing will help emphasize an introverted candidate's strengths, such as active listening and attention to detail.

"Introverts tend to have many highly sought-after strengths, including keen observation, deep analytical thinking, strong written communication, and the ability to approach problems with creativity," Chan said. "Introverts excel in roles that require working independently and focusing deeply on complex problems."

