Some Celsius Cans Could Accidentally Be Filled Alcohol, FDA Says Don't drink your afternoon Celsius at work this week without checking the label first.

Key Takeaways

  • Alcoholic seltzer company High Noon said that some beach-themed variety packs were mistakenly mislabeled as Celsius energy drinks.
  • The FDA has issued a recall.
  • "A shared packaging supplier mistakenly shipped empty Celsius cans to High Noon," a statement reads.

If you're about to crack open a cold can of Celsius Astro Vibe energy drink, Sparkling Blue Razz Edition, with a silver top, you might want to put it back in the fridge. A major labeling mix-up of popular alcoholic seltzers and popular energy drinks has led to a recall, according to a safety notice posted to the FDA website.

In what is basically a TikTok parody come true, alcoholic seltzer company High Noon said that beach-themed variety packs were mistakenly mislabeled as Celsius, a popular energy drink that does not contain alcohol (but does contain 270 mg of caffeine per can).

"The recall was initiated after High Noon discovered that a shared packaging supplier mistakenly shipped empty Celsius cans to High Noon," the FDA statement reads.

The affected cans were shipped to retailers between July 21 and 23 in Florida, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Virginia, and Wisconsin. Celsius customers can check their labels for the exact recall codes.

"Consumption of the liquid in these cans will result in unintentional alcohol ingestion," the notice says.

@briankearneyy Replying to @ash61248 #gaslighting #boss #corporatelife #office #prank @Amanda ♬ original sound - Brian

No illnesses or adverse events have been reported for this recall to date, it adds.

A spokeswoman for High Noon told the New York Times in an email that the incident affects only a "small batch" but did not give a number.

"We are working with the [FDA] retailers, and distributors to proactively manage the recall to ensure the safety and well-being of our consumers," the spokesperson told the outlet.

The maximum amount of caffeine that's considered safe for healthy adults is 400 mg a day, according to the Mayo Clinic.

