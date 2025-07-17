Liquid Death, the water brand known for its tongue-in-cheek "extreme" branding with skull-emblazoned beer-style cans, told The Wall Street Journal that they are about to kick things up a notch. But not too high of a notch.

The brand will be releasing an energy drink in January called Sparkling Energy — and always going against the norm, their drink will have a decidedly "unextreme" 100 milligrams of caffeine. Per WSJ, that's about half the caffeine drinkers get in a Celsius or Prime.

"We thought, 'Let's have a sane level of caffeine, that's equal to a cup of coffee, because it seems like the category has gone a little caffeine-crazy,'" Liquid Death's founder and Chief Executive, Mike Cessario, told WSJ.

Each 12-ounce can of Sparkling Energy will offer vitamins, but no sugar or artificial sweeteners. It is another entry in the "better-for-you" category of packaged goods that are growing in popularity. The expected price will be between $2.59 and $3.

The company says it will promote the drink with the same humorous approach that it takes with its water and sparkling waters, which helped propel Liquid Death to become a $1.4 billion juggernaut. As Dan Murphy, the brand's SVP of marketing, told Entrepreneur, everything they do comes through the filter of whether their ads will be shared on social media. "Because if it's not compelling enough for people to share, then it's probably not good tip-of-the-spear, top-of-the-funnel marketing," he explained.

In the below video, Entrepeneur magazine's editor-in-chief, Jason Feifer, breaks down Liquid Death's breakout marketing success and how you can apply it to your business.