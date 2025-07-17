Liquid Death Announces a 'Sane' Energy Drink: 'The Category Has Gone a Little Caffeine-Crazy' Liquid Death is launching Sparkling Energy, a "better-for-you" energy drink with less caffeine than the competition.

By David James

Liquid Death, the water brand known for its tongue-in-cheek "extreme" branding with skull-emblazoned beer-style cans, told The Wall Street Journal that they are about to kick things up a notch. But not too high of a notch.

The brand will be releasing an energy drink in January called Sparkling Energy — and always going against the norm, their drink will have a decidedly "unextreme" 100 milligrams of caffeine. Per WSJ, that's about half the caffeine drinkers get in a Celsius or Prime.

"We thought, 'Let's have a sane level of caffeine, that's equal to a cup of coffee, because it seems like the category has gone a little caffeine-crazy,'" Liquid Death's founder and Chief Executive, Mike Cessario, told WSJ.

Related: How David Beckham and Shaun Neff Are Creating Buzz Around Their New Snack Brand BEEUP

Each 12-ounce can of Sparkling Energy will offer vitamins, but no sugar or artificial sweeteners. It is another entry in the "better-for-you" category of packaged goods that are growing in popularity. The expected price will be between $2.59 and $3.

The company says it will promote the drink with the same humorous approach that it takes with its water and sparkling waters, which helped propel Liquid Death to become a $1.4 billion juggernaut. As Dan Murphy, the brand's SVP of marketing, told Entrepreneur, everything they do comes through the filter of whether their ads will be shared on social media. "Because if it's not compelling enough for people to share, then it's probably not good tip-of-the-spear, top-of-the-funnel marketing," he explained.

In the below video, Entrepeneur magazine's editor-in-chief, Jason Feifer, breaks down Liquid Death's breakout marketing success and how you can apply it to your business.

David James

Entrepreneur Staff

Staff writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

How to Build Endless Passive Income With This Simple Online Hustle

Autopilot stores aren't just income streams. They are passports to freedom, flexibility and finally working and living on your own terms.

By Polina Beletskaya
Side Hustle

This 29-Year-Old's Side Hustle Brought People 'to the Dark Green Side.' It Made $10,000 Within 2 Days and Sees 6 Figures a Month.

Nikki Seaman began work on her business when the pandemic led to grocery store shutdowns.

By Amanda Breen
Business Culture

Stop the Scripted Customer Service — Here's Why You Should Focus on Being Human Instead

Customer service isn't a team. It's how your whole company shows up for your customers, especially when no one's watching.

By Alok Chanani
Growing a Business

5 Questions Every Entrepreneur Should Ask Before Saying Yes to Something New

A simple five-question filter to help entrepreneurs decide which opportunities to pursue by staying true to their mission, strengths and vision for sustainable, meaningful growth.

By Jeremy Matuszewski
Business Solutions

Upgrade Your LinkedIn Profile With AI-Generated Headshots for Less Than $20

Generate a full set of professional headshots from a few selfies—no photo shoot needed.

By Entrepreneur Store
Life Hacks

9 Habit Stacks That Boost Leadership, Parenting and Wellness — Without Taking More Time

I've built these real-life routines into my day to balance entrepreneurship, parenting and wellness without burning out.

By Elisette Carlson