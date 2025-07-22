Chili's new collab wants you to wear the furniture.

Chili's Grill & Bar is partnering with Texas-footwear brand Tecovas to launch a limited-edition collection of "Booth Boots," which is exactly what it sounds like — cowboy boots made with the same material as its classic red booths.

In a statement, Chili's said that this "first-of-its-kind collaboration" turns its "iconic" red booths, which have been around for 50 years, into "handcrafted boots made with time-honored techniques and heritage craftsmanship." The company is also selling a matching Booth Belt.

"We thought it would be fun to celebrate this familiar piece of the Chili's experience by turning it into something truly unexpected for our fans," said Jesse Johnson, Chili's vice president of marketing, in the statement. "Our new friends at Tecovas have been the perfect partners in bringing this wild idea to life with their handcrafted boots now reimagined with our booth material."

Still, it will cost you a lot more than the popular Triple Dipper. Booth Boots (both women's and men's styles) will retail for $345, and the Booth Belt, with its "brass buckle in a matte nickel finish," will sell for $75.

The limited-edition collection of Booth Boots and a matching Booth Belt will be available on Tecovas.com on July 29 at 10 a.m. CT.

Chili's has 1,600 restaurants in 29 countries, according to Nation Restaurant News.