Elon Musk's Companies, X and xAI, Sue Apple and OpenAI for 'Anticompetitive Scheme' The lawsuit brought by Musk's companies accuses Apple and OpenAI of being "monopolists" that are "preventing innovation."

By Erin Davis

Key Takeaways

  • Elon Musk's companies sued Apple and OpenAI in a U.S. District Court on Monday claiming the tech giants are "working in tandem" to "maintain their monopolies."
  • OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Musk have been fighting on X over the issue.
  • In a statement, an OpenAI spokesperson said: "This latest filing is consistent with Mr Musk's ongoing pattern of harassment."

Earlier this month, Elon Musk, the owner of the AI startup xAI, posted on X that he'd be taking "legal action" against Apple for "playing politics" by not putting Grok, his company's chatbot, in its "Must Have" section in the Apple Store.

"Apple is behaving in a manner that makes it impossible for any AI company besides OpenAI to reach #1 in the App Store, which is an unequivocal antitrust violation," Musk wrote at the time. "xAI will take immediate legal action."

On Monday, Musk's companies sued both Apple and OpenAI in a U.S District Court in Texas, claiming the two tech giants engaged in an "anticompetitive scheme," per CNBC.

Related: Elon Musk Warns Microsoft That Its Partner, OpenAI, Is About to Eat It Alive

"Working in tandem, Defendants Apple and OpenAI have locked up markets to maintain their monopolies and prevent innovators like X and xAI from competing," the lawsuit says.

"In a desperate bid to protect its smartphone monopoly, Apple has joined forces with the company that most benefits from inhibiting competition and innovation in AI: OpenAI, a monopolist in the market for generative AI chatbots," the complaint continues.

Related: Elon Musk Says X Found the Vine Archive, Restoring Access

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Musk have been fighting on X over the issue (and others) this month.

In response to Musk's claims earlier this month, Apple told Bloomberg that the store is "designed to be fair and free of bias."

In a statement to Business Insider, an OpenAI spokesperson said: "This latest filing is consistent with Mr Musk's ongoing pattern of harassment."

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Trending News Writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Management

Are You Leading With Your Heart? Here's What Leaders Need Now More Than Ever

Too many leaders chase numbers and forget people. And it's costing them more than they think.

By Matthew J. Kirchner
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Leadership

More Companies Are Choosing to Stay Private — But This One Big Issue Could Derail Their Success

As the private marketplace continues to grow, there needs to be more clarity around how private company shares are valued and how share classes are structured.

By Shirl Penney
Business News

What Is 'Quiet Cracking'? The Silent Trend That's Undermining Your Team Without You Knowing.

A new study found that one in five employees say they're persistently unhappy and not working to their full potential.

By David James
Business News

Paramount Is Cutting Thousands of Jobs This Fall Following Skydance Merger

Paramount's new leaders said they hoped to realize more than $2 billion in cost savings following the merger with Skydance.

By Sherin Shibu
Growing a Business

5 Benefits of Scaling Your Startup With Offshore Employees

Going global isn't just smart — it's survival.

By Roy Dekel