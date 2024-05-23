Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

Four Seasons Orlando Responds to Viral TikTok: 'There's Something Here For All Ages' The video has amassed over 45.4 million views on TikTok.

By Emily Rella

An adorable viral video of a baby saying they want to go to the Four Seasons Resort in Orlando, Florida, has won the internet's heart this week — and even prompted a response from the business itself.

In the original clip, Stefanie O'Brien asks her two children and husband, "Who wants to go to the Four Seasons Orlando?" The baby, hand raised, then exclaims, "Me!"

@sobrizzle If the @Four Seasons Hotels ♬ original sound - Stefanie O'Brien

The video has amassed over 45.4 million views and is now the source of many memes online.

Related: 5 Customer Service Secrets You Can Learn From Five-Star Hotels

The TikTok, of course, made its way to the team at the Four Seasons Orlando, which is at Walt Disney World, who said that it's been an "exciting, exciting week," thanks to the viral sensation.

"Our team sprung into action...to partner with the family and see how we could further this and see what we could do with it moving forward," Tyson Nales, assistant director of rooms at the Four Seasons Orlando told FOX 35. "There's something here for all ages."

The hotel cheekily made its own TikTok in response, announcing that the baby is now the official ambassador for the Four Seasons Orlando.

@fourseasons #Stitch with @Stefanie O'Brien Let the adventure begin @Stefanie O'Brien fam ?✨@FourSeasonsOrlando #LuxuryTravel #FamilyTravel #LoveFourSeasons ♬ original sound - Four Seasons Hotels

"I literally just booked you for my trip later this year because of this baby," one user wrote.

"Give the baby the entire hotel," another joked.

Related: 5 Ways to Travel the World and Work Remotely From 5-Star Hotels

Looks like this boss baby has a lifetime of luxury vacation stays ahead.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

5 Strategies to Know As You Scale Your Business

Scaling a service-based company requires a comprehensive approach that goes beyond simply increasing revenue. It requires careful planning, strategic decision-making and a deep understanding of market dynamics.

By Nick Chandi
Growing a Business

The Right Way to Ask Someone for a Million Dollars, According to a Fundraiser Who Does It For a Living

No matter what you're raising money for, Wanda Urbanskia says, the same basic rules apply.

By Liz Brody
Business News

Jack Dorsey Says 'the Closest Form of Global Consciousness' Used to Be Twitter — Now It's Something Else

Dorsey recently left Bluesky, an X rival he helped found.

By Sherin Shibu
Personal Finance

This Investment Bundle Includes a Trading Course and Stock Screener Tool for $150

Approach the stock market with an increased understanding.

By Entrepreneur Store
Growing a Business

Understanding YouTube Analytics — How to Leverage Data to Attract and Retain Subscribers

Whether you're just starting out on YouTube or an experienced creator looking to take your channel to the next level, YouTube Analytics has the metrics you need.

By Jessica Wong
Business News

This Pricey Pineapple Costs Nearly $400 — And It's Already Selling Out

The rare fruit was once only available in Asia. Now, there's already a waiting list for next year.

By Emily Rella