An adorable viral video of a baby saying they want to go to the Four Seasons Resort in Orlando, Florida, has won the internet's heart this week — and even prompted a response from the business itself.

In the original clip, Stefanie O'Brien asks her two children and husband, "Who wants to go to the Four Seasons Orlando?" The baby, hand raised, then exclaims, "Me!"

The video has amassed over 45.4 million views and is now the source of many memes online.

The TikTok, of course, made its way to the team at the Four Seasons Orlando, which is at Walt Disney World, who said that it's been an "exciting, exciting week," thanks to the viral sensation.

"Our team sprung into action...to partner with the family and see how we could further this and see what we could do with it moving forward," Tyson Nales, assistant director of rooms at the Four Seasons Orlando told FOX 35. "There's something here for all ages."

The hotel cheekily made its own TikTok in response, announcing that the baby is now the official ambassador for the Four Seasons Orlando.

"I literally just booked you for my trip later this year because of this baby," one user wrote.

"Give the baby the entire hotel," another joked.

Looks like this boss baby has a lifetime of luxury vacation stays ahead.