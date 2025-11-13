The U.S. government reopened today after a record 43-day shutdown, the longest in American history. President Donald Trump signed a bipartisan funding package late Wednesday night to end the stalemate. The deal, approved by the House in a 222-to-209 vote, keeps the government running through January and restores funding for key agencies for the rest of fiscal 2026.

The agreement reverses mass federal layoffs and allows furloughed workers to return immediately. It also restarts critical food and nutrition programs relied on by millions. But the measure only funds operations until January 30 and excludes an extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies, leaving that fight for Congress next year.

Read more

Starbucks Workers Walk Out at 65 U.S. Stores on Red Cup Day

Image Credit: TIMOTHY A.CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

Tensions are brewing at Starbucks.

More than 1,000 unionized employees staged strikes at 65 Starbucks locations across 45 cities during the coffee chain’s Red Cup Day, one of its busiest annual promotion events. Starbucks Workers United, the organizing union, says the walk-outs aim to boost pressure on Starbucks management after nearly eight months without meaningful contract talks. The workers are demanding higher pay, more stable hours, improved staffing and the resolution of hundreds of unfair-labor practice claims. Starbucks says most of its 10,000 U.S. company-owned stores remain open and operating normally

Read more

Bananas and Coffee Are About to Get Cheaper

Image Credit: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Financial relief may be coming to the grocery aisles soon, according to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

He said the administration is preparing tariff adjustments aimed at lowering the cost of imported goods such as coffee, bananas, and other agricultural products. Bessent called the upcoming changes “substantial” and said they’re designed to deliver quick relief to consumers without waiting for Congress to act.

Coffee prices have surged nearly 19 percent over the past year, driven in part by supply constraints and import duties. The cuts, expected to be announced in the coming days, could make breakfast a little cheaper again.

Read more

Disney Stock Slides After Q4 Revenue Falls Short

The mouse is losing a little magic. Disney missed revenue forecasts this quarter as weak TV numbers dragged on results. The company reported $22.46 billion in revenue, falling short of Wall Street’s $22.75 billion estimate.

There were a few bright spots. Earnings of $1.11 per share beat expectations. Linear television, once Disney’s cash cow, saw revenue drop 16 percent as cord-cutting deepened and ad sales slipped. Streaming grew 8 percent. Theme parks stayed strong. But investors zeroed in on the slowdown.

Disney shares fell more than 8 percent Wednesday, a sharp reminder that even the world’s most famous entertainment powerhouse isn’t immune to changing viewing habits.