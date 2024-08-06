Flash Sale! Save 25% on All Access

He Bought the Harris-Walz Website Domain 4 Years Ago for $8.99 — Now the Campaign Has to Pay Him Thousands to Use It Trademark lawyer Jeremy Green Eche purchased the domain in 2020.

By Emily Rella Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Kamala Harris announced on Tuesday that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is her VP nominee.
  • In 2020, trademark lawyer Jeremy Green Eche purchased the Harris-Walz website domain for just $8.99.
  • Eche is now seeking a minimum of $15,000 from Harris' team to give up the domain.

Owning a website domain can be lucrative if the stars align just right.

Just ask trademark lawyer Jeremy Green Eche, who is currently in the position to make tens of thousands after purchasing HarrisWalz.com in 2020 when Kamala Harris was seeking the Democratic nomination for President.

"I just tried to grab her name and all the heartland governors I could think of," Eche told the Associated Press. "The Harris campaign has hundreds of millions of dollars, so if they don't buy their own domain, that is kind of on them."

Harris formally announced Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate on Tuesday.

Eche said that he's willing to sell the domain and other Harris-related websites he owns for $15,000, should Harris' camp be interested. And based on Eche's prior experience, it might be worth it.

In 2011, Eche purchased ClintonKaine.com, five years before Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine decided to run together in the 2016 election. After Clinton's team refused to pay for the domain, Eche sold it for $15,000 to what he first thought was a digital marketing company but now thinks was Donald Trump's campaign, which used it to peddle negative news about Clinton.

"Hopefully (Harris') people are a little more savvy than Clinton's people were," Eche told AP.

Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

