Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

LG Just Demoed a New Screen That Stretches Like Taffy From 12 to 18 Inches: Video LG's full-color screen is a first for the industry, but competitors like Samsung are not too far behind.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • LG demoed a new, stretchable screen last week with the highest expansion rate in the industry so far.
  • The screen twists, bends, and stretches out from 12 inches to 18 inches.
  • An earlier version of the screen was used this September at Seoul Fashion Week in apparel and handbags worn on the runway.

LG has developed an industry-first stretchable screen that bends, twists, and stretches out like taffy, from 12 inches to 18 inches.

The screen is just a prototype, but it could have useful applications for wearables, cars, smartphones, and other industries in the future. For example, the flexible material could be used to make clothes and handbags.

LG showed off the screen on Friday at LG Science Park in Seoul, South Korea, to more than 100 onlookers. Its expansion rate of 50% is the highest in the industry, and it has a resolution of 100 pixels per inch. The screen gives full color.

LG screen. Credit: LG

LG has been working on stretchy screens for years. In 2019, the company launched a TV with a screen that rolls away into the base when not in use. However, LG discontinued the 65-inch, $100,000 TV in May 2024 after slow sales.

In 2022, the company showed off a 12-inch display that could extend out to 14 inches. To create the screen, LG used a base silicon material like the one used for contact lenses. They layered micro-LEDs and circuits shaped like springs on top to create a screen capable of being twisted, stretched, and folded with no damage.

Related: Why the CEO of $2.5 Billion Smart Ring Startup Oura Says Apple Won't Make Its Own Version

LG's stretchable screens have already made an impact on the fashion industry. In September, the displays were seen on the runway at Seoul Fashion Week on the front of garments and bags designed by Youn-Hee Park and Chung-Chung Lee. The designers used the 12-inch screens that could stretch out to 14 inches.

"We have been able to design future fashion concepts with new materials that have never existed before," Park stated in a press release.

One garment with a 12-to-14-inch stretchable screen embedded on the front. Credit: LG

Related: Samsung's Newest Galaxy Gadget Aims 'To See How Productive You Can Be'

LG competitors are also working on flexible screens. In August, Samsung publicly showcased a prototype of a stretchable display for the first time. The microLED screen can stretch up to 125% of its starting size and has a resolution of 120 pixels per inch.

Samsung placed the screen on a smartphone and demonstrated how it could move to show the topography of a map. The screen could rise to show the presence of a mountain, for example.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

At 16, She Started a Side Hustle While 'Stuck at Home.' Now It's on Track to Earn Over $3.1 Million This Year.

Evangelina Petrakis, 21, was in high school when she posted on social media for fun — then realized a business opportunity.

By Amanda Breen
Health & Wellness

I'm a CEO, Founder and Father of 2 — Here Are 3 Practices That Help Me Maintain My Sanity.

This is a combination of active practices that I've put together over a decade of my intense entrepreneurial journey.

By Martins Lasmanis
Business News

Remote Work Enthusiast Kevin O'Leary Does TV Appearance Wearing Suit Jacket, Tie and Pajama Bottoms

"Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary looks all business—until you see the wide view.

By Erin Davis
Business News

Are Apple Smart Glasses in the Works? Apple Is Eyeing Meta's Ran-Ban Success Story, According to a New Report.

Meta has sold more than 700,000 pairs of smart glasses, with demand even ahead of supply at one point.

By Sherin Shibu
Money & Finance

The 'Richest' U.S. City Probably Isn't Where You Think It Is

It's not located in New York or California.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Hybrid Workers Were Put to the Test Against Fully In-Office Employees — Here's Who Came Out On Top

Productivity barely changed whether employees were in the office or not. However, hybrid workers reported better job satisfaction than in-office workers.

By Sherin Shibu