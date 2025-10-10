Key Takeaways McDonald’s peel-and-play Monopoly game is back for the first time in nearly a decade.

Prizes include vacations, cash, and a variety of free food.

The odds to win, however, are so large that in some cases you have a better chance of winning the lottery.

McDonald’s brought back its famous Monopoly game earlier this week after almost 10 years. And while some of the prizes (cars, vacations) sound amazing, they’re also harder to win than the Mega Millions (which has odds of 1 in 290,472,336).

Customers order from the “Monopoly at McDonald’s menu,” which features popular items such as Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Egg McMuffin, large fries, and more, to collect property pieces, just like the classic Hasbro game.

“This game is a core memory for so many customers, and we’re excited that those memories can now be shared across generations,” said Alyssa Buetikofer, SVP, chief marketing and customer experience officer of McDonald’s USA, in a press release.

Prizes include cash, electronics, trips to coveted locations, and food, of course. And some of the odds aren’t so bad (like one in five for free soda, for example). However, a recent, now-viral post on Reddit highlights some of the monster odds needed to win the top prizes, such as one in six billion for a 2026 Winnebago. Entrepreneur has confirmed these odds on the official rules website and reached out to McDonald’s for comment.

Further, the odds of winning a trip for four to a destination like Paris or Tokyo are so far-fetched (one in 60 billion), it’s surely Monopoly Man-approved.

Meanwhile, the odds of winning the Powerball are 1 in 292,201,338.

“The Dave Ryan Show” also highlights some of the more out-there odds on its website, including one in 153 million for a 77-inch TV from Best Buy, and one in three billion for a trip for four to Kennedy Space Center.

Despite the odds, there are more chances to win this year by ordering select menu items that earn digital game pieces, which are used in the app.

“We’re thrilled to bring it back with a modern, digital spin,” Buetikofer added.