For the First Time, Microsoft Is Offering Voluntary Retirement to 7% of Its Workforce — Here’s Why
The tech giant is downsizing while ramping up AI investments as companies claim smaller teams can accomplish more with AI tools.
For the first time in its history, Microsoft is telling its US employees they might want to retire early. The tech giant is offering a one-time voluntary retirement program to about 7% of its US workforce whose age and years of service total 70 or higher. The move comes as Microsoft spent $37.5 billion on AI infrastructure in the quarter ending December and claims smaller teams can accomplish more with AI tools.
It’s a pattern spreading across tech. Meta just announced it’s cutting 10% of its workers — about 8,000 jobs — to offset AI investments. Amazon eliminated 30,000 jobs across two rounds of layoffs this year. Fintech company Block slashed a staggering 40% of its staff.
Tech companies are betting AI can replace human headcount while they pour billions into infrastructure. Microsoft shares fell nearly 4% the day employees learned about the program.
For the first time in its history, Microsoft is telling its US employees they might want to retire early. The tech giant is offering a one-time voluntary retirement program to about 7% of its US workforce whose age and years of service total 70 or higher. The move comes as Microsoft spent $37.5 billion on AI infrastructure in the quarter ending December and claims smaller teams can accomplish more with AI tools.
It’s a pattern spreading across tech. Meta just announced it’s cutting 10% of its workers — about 8,000 jobs — to offset AI investments. Amazon eliminated 30,000 jobs across two rounds of layoffs this year. Fintech company Block slashed a staggering 40% of its staff.
Tech companies are betting AI can replace human headcount while they pour billions into infrastructure. Microsoft shares fell nearly 4% the day employees learned about the program.