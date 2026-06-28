Most Companies Are Already Failing at AI. They Just Don’t Know It Yet.

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Key Takeaways Companies that use AI primarily to cut costs will get a cost reduction. Companies that use AI to redeploy human judgment toward higher-value decisions will build something that compounds.

Technology can be copied. A team that knows how to work alongside AI, adapt continuously and redesign its own workflows is a capability that cannot be overstated.

Here is the uncomfortable truth about where most organizations stand with AI right now: They are succeeding at the wrong thing. Pilots are running. Productivity tools are deployed. Employees are using AI assistants to write emails faster and summarize meetings they half-attended. By every metric leadership is tracking, the adoption curve looks encouraging.

But none of that is the hard part. And the hard part is where almost every organization stalls.

The question most leaders are asking is: How can we use AI to improve what we already do? It’s a reasonable question. It’s also the wrong one. The better question, the one that separates companies that will lead from those that will follow, is: How should our work look fundamentally different because of AI?

Those two questions sound similar, but they lead to entirely different places.

We have seen this before, and the lesson is not what you think

When factories electrified in the early 20th century, most of them did something logical and deeply counterproductive: They replaced steam engines with electric motors and kept everything else the same. The layouts stayed identical. The workflows were untouched. Managers expected productivity to surge.

It didn’t. For decades, economists were genuinely puzzled. Electricity was a transformational technology: Why weren’t the gains showing up?

The answer is fascinating: The gains appeared only after factories were redesigned from scratch to take advantage of what electricity actually made possible. Distributed power. Flexible layouts. New production sequences that the old steam-driven architecture had made physically impossible. The technology itself didn’t transform manufacturing. The redesign did.

The lag between adoption and transformation wasn’t months. It was decades. That should give every leader pause.

AI is following the same pattern, and we are still very early in the “replace the engine” phase. The productivity gains everyone is expecting may be years away unless organizations are willing to do the harder work.

The diagnostic you should run right now

Before any conversation about tools, vendors or implementation timelines, run the following test.

Pick any core process in your business. Ask: If you were designing this process from scratch today, with AI available from the start, would it look anything like what you currently have?

If the answer is no, and for most processes it will be, that gap is your real AI agenda. Not the tools. Not the pilots. The gap between how work flows now and how it could flow.

This is harder than it sounds, because it requires leaders to understand how work actually moves through their organization — not the org chart version, but the real version, with all its workarounds, bottlenecks and decisions that happen informally. AI doesn’t operate at the level of job titles. It operates at the level of tasks and decisions. You cannot improve what you haven’t mapped.

The headcount question is the wrong frame

Almost every conversation about AI eventually arrives at the same place: Should we reduce headcount? Can we do more with fewer people?

It is an understandable question and largely a distraction from the more important one. The better frame is not how many people but what decisions are humans uniquely positioned to make, and whether your organization is actually structured around those decisions or around tasks that AI can now handle more reliably.

Companies that use AI primarily to cut costs will get a cost reduction. Companies that use AI to redeploy human judgment toward higher-value decisions will build something that compounds. Technology can be copied. A team that knows how to work alongside AI, adapt continuously and redesign its own workflows is a capability that cannot be overstated.

The window is shorter than it feels

The organizations that figure out how to genuinely redesign work, not just add AI tools to existing processes, will develop structural advantages that are very difficult to replicate. The first-mover benefit here isn’t being on the technology sooner. It’s building the organizational muscle and cultural habits of continuous redesign as the technology evolves.

That muscle takes time to build. It cannot be acquired or installed. And the companies already building it are not waiting.

AI will not transform your business. Redesigning your business around what AI makes possible will. The question is whether you treat that as something to do eventually, or something you are already behind on.