Need to Privately Instant Message Your Entire Team at a Conference? Try This Slick App Serial entrepreneur Scott Gerber says you need this free, ultra-convenient mobile messaging app to seamlessly keep in touch with large groups at events.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You know the drill. Your team descends on an important business conference. Swapping intel with each other in real-time is mission critical. Constantly coordinating with everyone at the same time and all in one place is a must. Email and texting are too slow and cumbersome. They won't cut it.

There has to be a better way to simultaneously keep in touch with everyone from your smartphone. Luckily there is.

In this video, Young Entrepreneur Council founder Scott Gerber reveals his favorite solution to this common problem.

It's called GroupMe and it's the free instant messaging tool he relies on to seamlessly, privately communicate with everyone on his team when they're attending large, crowded events, like the recent SXSW festival in Austin, Texas. He says he used the slick mobile app to have productive, structured conversations with some 50 people simultaneously at the popular event.

Until we can read each other's minds from across the conference floor, helpful group IM apps like GroupMe will have to do. Android device users can download GroupMe from the Google Play Store and iOS device users from the Apple App Store.

