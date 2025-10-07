ChatGPT Can Now Run Apps Like Zillow and Spotify: ‘A Big Deal’

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says ChatGPT now has 800 million weekly users, up from 700 million in August.

Key Takeaways OpenAI added a new functionality to ChatGPT this week that opens the doors to third-party apps.

The new feature allows users to link to apps like Spotify and Zillow within a ChatGPT conversation.

OpenAI is planning on expanding the feature to more apps and helping developers monetize it.

OpenAI is adding apps to ChatGPT, directly competing with Apple and Google.

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI announced at its DevDay event on Monday that it is incorporating third-party apps within ChatGPT so users can interact with apps through the chatbot. OpenAI has rolled out an app software development kit, making it possible for developers to create and tailor apps specifically for ChatGPT’s platform.

Now, if a user mentions the music streaming app Spotify in ChatGPT, they will be given the option to connect to the Spotify app and share data. They can then talk to the app through ChatGPT, asking Spotify to create a playlist or play a song with a prompt like, “Spotify, make a playlist for my party on Friday.”

If a user connects to the real estate app Zillow through ChatGPT, they can ask Zillow to show them specific types of properties that fit their budget through an interactive map of listings within ChatGPT.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said at DevDay that ChatGPT now has 800 million weekly users, up from 700 million in August. He added that the new app store “will enable a new generation of apps that are interactive, adaptive, and personalized — that you can chat with.”

“We hope this will be a big deal for helping developers rapidly scale products,” Altman said at the event.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Photographer: Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images

OpenAI launched the apps this week to all logged-in ChatGPT users outside of the European Union, including those on free and paid plans.

The company is launching the app store by partnering with design platform Canva, educational app Coursera, travel booking app Expedia, travel platform Booking.com, collaborative design tool Figma, Spotify, and Zillow. More apps are coming to ChatGPT later this year, including Target and Uber.

OpenAI will soon review app submissions from creators and release details on how creators can monetize their apps. The company is also planning on releasing a directory later this year where users can browse through apps and search for specific ones to use through ChatGPT.

App stores like Apple’s and Google’s make money by taking a commission on every purchase. Customers spent $47 billion on Google Play apps in 2023, while developers earned $406 billion from Apple App Store sales in 2024.