They Built a Store for the Future of Retail and Found a Partner in Their Biggest Customer, Shaq: ‘I Spent $10,000 the First Time I Walked in.’

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Key Takeaways Nathalie Bernce and Jacov Nachtailer built tm:rw as an innovation retail destination, a category that previously didn’t exist.

Shaquille O’Neal’s partnership isn’t a typical celebrity endorsement. He’s an active investor and equity partner.

tm:rw is a bet that there’s an audience for a place where innovation is something you need to experience to believe.

The Times Square flagship store location of tm:rw feels different than the traditional retail experience. Instead of glass cases and “do not touch” signs, there are F1 simulators you can drive, robots you can interact with, and a hologram spanning two floors with a rotating display that periodically features a giant (even more so) version of Shaquille O’Neal.

The 120-plus brands featured there were chosen for their experiential nature. That’s what co-founders Nathalie Bernce, CEO, and Jacov Nachtailer, COO, envisioned when they founded tm:rw and that’s the reason Shaq joined as an investor, partner, and global ambassador.

“When I saw what tm:rw was building, I knew I wanted in,” he said. “This isn’t just about tech, tm:rw is building something completely different. It is not just a store, it is an experience.”

Building something new

Nathalie Bernce didn’t try to improve retail. She wanted to build something new. “tm:rw was built to bring life and excitement to what the world is creating,” she said.

Visitors are encouraged to explore, test, and engage with new technologies. It’s a space where you walk in, pick things up, and try them on. AR glasses with real-time, two-way translation in 127 languages. Red light masks that promise to help you age gracefully. A simulator that replicates the experience of flying. Not flight, flying.

Bernce describes it as the global home of innovation. Like most entrepreneurs, she got there by refusing to build something that already existed.

Why Shaq Said Yes

Shaq is a seasoned investor, with over 50 investments across technology, food, fitness and entertainment. He’s spent decades building businesses, not just endorsing them. When he came on board at tm:rw, he came on with equity.

Shaq told Entrepreneur he follows the investment advice of Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos, focusing on investments that change lives.

“I’ve always believed in being early on ideas that can really change how people live and experience the world,” O’Neal said. “When I saw what tm:rw was building, I knew I wanted in.”

Shaq and tm:rw are a good fit. A self-proclaimed “geek” who loved Sharper Image and FAO Schwartz, Shaq was hooked from the first time he walked in. “I was introduced to [tm:rw] by a friend, and I went crazy. I spent about $10,000. Went to the one in London, they had different products, spent another 10.”

What Comes Next

Shaq’s role isn’t ceremonial. As a partner, he’ll shape global expansion, contribute to brand strategy, and help develop the kind of media and live experiences that extend the brand.

tm:rw is a bet that there’s an audience for a place where innovation is something you need to experience to believe.