Starbucks Is Releasing a Holiday Drink You Can Only Buy at Target

Target and Starbucks are rolling out a new Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate that you can only buy at Starbucks inside Target stores. The drink launches Nov. 18, with Target Circle 360 members getting early access the day before.

The exclusive drink is a mocha-peppermint crème Frappuccino blended with ice, topped with peppermint whipped cream and red-and-green sprinkles. It’s Starbucks’ first drink created exclusively for a single retailer at holiday time.

But the move isn’t just about a festive new flavor. It’s a strategy to pull shoppers into Target during the crucial holiday rush and give people another reason to visit in person, not online. Starbucks benefits too, as Target’s foot traffic helps boost café sales at a time when retailers are scrambling to stand out.

FAA Just Lifted Major Flight Limits — Here’s What It Means for Your Holiday Travel

Could the hellish delays at airports across the U.S. finally be over? This morning, the Federal Aviation Administration lifted its emergency flight-reduction order at 40 major airports nationwide, ending limits that had forced airlines to slash schedules throughout the shutdown. The timing is on schedule, with Thanksgiving travel about to hit full stride.

With the order gone, carriers can return to normal operations and restore flights that were capped over the past several weeks. Airlines say the shift should ease congestion and cut down on cancellations and long waits — something frustrated travelers have dealt with daily since the restrictions went into effect.

But you’re not totally in the clear. Airlines warn it will take time for schedules to fully stabilize, and aviation experts still urge travelers to check their flight status before heading out. The system is improving, but the holiday “all clear” isn’t official just yet.

Is the McRib Back? Here’s Where to Find the Beloved Sandwich

The McRib is officially back, but only at select McDonald’s locations around the country.

The cult-favorite sandwich, which consists of a boneless pork patty drenched in barbecue sauce with pickles and onions, is rolling out in cities like Miami, Dallas, Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Cleveland, St. Louis, and Seattle.

McDonald’s says the McRib remains its most talked-about sandwich, and the regional launch is designed to tap into that nostalgia without committing to a full national release. Prices vary by market, and supplies are limited, meaning fans may have to hunt a bit to track one down.

Jeff Bezos Becomes CEO Again, Launching New AI Startup

Bezos is back. The former chief executive of Amazon has stepped into his first major operational role since leaving the company, becoming co-CEO of a new AI startup called Project Prometheus.

According to The New York Times, the venture has already raised more than $6 billion and aims to use advanced AI to redesign how products are engineered and manufactured, from computers to cars to aerospace systems.

Project Prometheus is one of several new companies trying to bring A.I. into the world of physical tasks, but its $6.2 billion war chest could give it a significant edge in an increasingly costly AI race

The Ultrarich Are Spending a Fortune to Live in Extreme Privacy

Image Credit: Yana Iskayeva/Getty Images

The ultrarich are pouring their money into privacy, according to The Wall Street Journal. They want speed. They want separation. They want total control of their surroundings.

In Miami and other wealthy hubs, this has created a new market built around private entrances, private dining rooms, and private travel. Some condos let owners ride a car elevator straight into their homes. At members-only clubs, the richest of the rich get personalized meals and guaranteed tables. Wellness centers can be rented out by one family, and luxury brands send clothing directly to clients’ homes.

For this group, the biggest status symbol is never having to deal with the public at all. “The ultimate luxury is privacy,” said Gil Dezer, the 50-year-old president of Dezer Development, who patented the car lift and dubbed it the Dezervator.

The Penny Is History. Could the Nickel Be Next?

Image Credit: Tetra Images

First they came for the penny, now the U.S. Mint has set their sights on the nickel. According to a new Treasury review, the nickel now costs more than ten cents to produce, making it one of the most expensive coins in the system. With cash use continuing to fall and coins lingering in jars instead of circulating, officials are weighing whether to end nickel production altogether.

The move would follow the same trajectory as the penny, which the government phased out after years of rising metal and manufacturing costs. Both coins remain legal tender, but only existing supplies are in use.

If the nickel is retired, everyday cash transactions would shift permanently to dimes and quarters, reshaping the change Americans carry — and pushing another familiar coin closer to the coin jar of history.

