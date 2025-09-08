In a new blog post, Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol also said the company's "Green Apron Service" changes are having a positive effect on employees.

Starbucks is renovating, or "uplifting," as the company is calling it, 1,000 locations by the end of 2026, in an effort to become a "third place" to hang out, per CNBC.

"We're uplifting more than 1,000 coffeehouses over the next year, blending our global heritage with local relevance to create spaces that are immersive, inclusive, and deeply human," said Dawn Clark, Starbucks senior vice president of coffeehouse design and concepts, in a statement to CNBC.

A new "uplifted" Starbucks in Union Square, New York City.

Starbucks

The new spaces have less glare, more outlets, and more comfortable seating. The new designs are meant to "encourage customers to stay longer, connect more, and return often," Clark added.

Each "uplift," starting with locations in New York and Southern California, will cost around $150,000, and the stores won't be shut down during the refresh.

In addition to the revamps and announcing a Pumpkin Spice-led record-breaking sales week, Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol celebrated one month of "Green Apron Service" in a company-wide blog post on Monday.

Niccol said the company has invested $500 million in its Green Apron Service initiatives, which include more hours for employees, larger staff, and new technology in stores. The company's ambitious goal is to provide the "world's greatest customer experience," Niccol says.

The coffee giant is committed to filling 90% of retail leadership roles internally and expanding Assistant Store Manager roles, which has led to "record-low turnover, record-high shift completion, [and] more consistent hours."

Starbucks Upper East Side, New York

"Partners are telling us it's making their jobs more focused and more fulfilling," Niccol said in the post.

Last week, Starbucks also revealed its protein lineup, noting that the company is going "all in" on Protein Cold Foam, according to a press release.

