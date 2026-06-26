We Were Driving To Close Our IPO When It Was Pulled — Here’s How I Helped Save The Deal And Close A $40 Million Gap Overnight

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Key Takeaways Leadership is revealed not during smooth execution but in the moments after collapse when someone stays behind to rebuild alignment and drive outcomes under pressure.

Complex deals are rarely saved by one decision; they are preserved through rapid, coordinated tradeoffs across stakeholders when clarity replaces silence.



30 cities. 12 days. Two weeks aboard a Gulfstream with our chairman, CFO and investment banking team on a global roadshow that seemed all but complete.

The models had been built and stress-tested long before we landed in New York for the final meeting. Investors were engaged. Demand was strong. People were already talking about the closing dinner as if the deal was done. What none of us had modeled was the phone call that came at 3:30 p.m. while we were still in a limo heading down Park Avenue.

The pricing desk told us the IPO hadn’t priced.

Technically, we were oversubscribed. Demand exceeded supply, which is normally a positive sign. The problem was that institutional demand came in $40 million below the minimum valuation our private equity sponsor required to proceed.

Within minutes, the PE firm’s managing director made the decision. The IPO was off. The company would revert to a private sale. That was the price they had agreed to, and they weren’t moving. Then the line went dead.

When the room empties

What happened next taught me more about leadership than the entire roadshow.

The CFO, exhausted after nearly two weeks on the road, left to spend time with his family. The chairman headed to his social club before catching the Gulfstream home. Within minutes, both were gone.

I was left sitting in the back of a limo on Park Avenue with a junior analyst who was seven months pregnant and carrying a box of pizza she had picked up before our final meeting. She asked if I wanted a slice. I told her I needed a hotel room because I wasn’t ready to leave.

That moment confirmed something I had long suspected: leadership isn’t tested when everything is working. It is tested after the deal falls apart.

The real separation happens when the room starts to empty, and someone has to decide whether to go home or stay and figure out what comes next.

Solving a problem nobody thought was solvable

That night, I stayed on the phone with our lead investment banker. The challenge looked simple on paper. We were short $40 million. In reality, it was a negotiation problem.

Every stakeholder involved in the transaction faced a choice. Accept a smaller piece of the economics or watch the deal collapse entirely. When viewed through that lens, the numbers began to move.

The two largest institutional investors increased their commitments by $10 million. The investment bank reduced its fee by $10 million, recognizing that a completed transaction was worth far more than a breakup fee.

Legal advisors, consultants, accountants and other service providers collectively reduced costs by another $8 million. Employees with transaction-related compensation agreed to absorb $2 million. By sunrise, we had closed $30 million of the gap. Only $10 million remained.

That final piece belonged to the private equity sponsor. I met the managing director for breakfast after a sleepless night and walked him through every concession made across the deal. Investors had given. Bankers had given. Employees had given. Service providers had given. I asked him to do the same. He agreed.

The logic was straightforward. Everyone had shared the burden. The final gap was no longer his problem alone. The deal closed.

What that night actually taught me

The lesson I carried forward was simple: every deal dies once. And almost every deal can be brought back to life.

Since then, I’ve been involved in numerous transactions and nearly all of them have reached a moment where someone declared the deal dead. What I’ve learned is that collapse is often not the end of a process. It’s a stage within it.

But there was another lesson I didn’t fully appreciate until much later. Being the last person in the room carries a cost. When one person stays behind to solve a crisis, the organization’s energy often shifts toward that person. Credit accumulates unevenly. Relationships change. Leadership dynamics evolve in ways that are difficult to control.

The deal closed, but the experience permanently altered a relationship that had been central to the company’s leadership structure.

At midnight, I was focused on closing a $40 million gap. What I couldn’t see was the longer-term consequence of being the person who stayed when everyone else left.

The roadshow, the models and the spreadsheets did exactly what they were designed to do. They got us to a pricing conversation. What they couldn’t account for was who would still be there when that conversation fell apart. And sometimes, that’s where the most important leadership lessons are found.