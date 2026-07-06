Who Needs a Storefront? These 5 Mobile Truck Franchises Don’t.

Key Takeaways Mobile truck franchises eliminate the need for a storefront, lowering overhead and increasing flexibility.

Tool brands like Snap-on and Matco pair route-based operations with established customer bases, creating built-in demand for franchisees.

From shaved ice to moving services, mobile franchises prove the truck-based model works across a wide range of industries.

You don’t need four walls to build a thriving business — mobile truck franchises are proving it every day. Without a commercial lease, a landlord or a permanent location, these businesses offer entrepreneurs a more flexible path to ownership. Some bring automotive services directly to customers. Others serve neighborhoods or help families move. What they have in common is a proven franchise system, a business on wheels and a spot on Entrepreneur‘s 2026 Franchise 500. Here are five mobile truck franchises worth a closer look.

Founded: 1920

1920 Franchising since: 1991

1991 Overall rank: 27

27 Number of units: 4,608

4,608 Change in units: -3% over 3 years

-3% over 3 years Initial investment: $221,751 – $500,098

$221,751 – $500,098 Leadership: Nick Pinchuk, Chairman, President & CEO

Nick Pinchuk, Chairman, President & CEO Parent company: Snap-on Inc.

has been setting the standard for professional-grade tools since 1920. The company began franchising in 1991 and has built one of the world’s most recognizable mobile franchise models. Franchisees operate fully stocked trucks, making scheduled stops at repair shops and workplaces to serve mechanics, technicians and other skilled tradespeople. Better yet, franchisees purchase established routes with existing customers, providing a built-in client base from day one. It’s one reason ranks #27 on 2026 Franchise 500, making it one of the highest-ranked mobile franchises this year.

Founded: 2007

2007 Franchising since: 2008

2008 Overall rank: 33

33 Number of units: 1,934

1,934 Change in units: +30.7% over 3 years

+30.7% over 3 years Initial investment: $102,365 – $226,841

$102,365 – $226,841 Leadership: Tony Lamb, Founder & CEO

Tony Lamb, Founder & CEO Parent company: Kona Ice

Kona Ice turned a simple idea — a brightly colored truck serving shaved ice — into one of the country’s fastest-growing franchise brands. Founded in 2007 by Tony Lamb, the company now has nearly 2,000 trucks on the road and has increased its unit count by more than 30% over the past three years. That momentum helped earn Kona Ice the #33 spot on the 2026 Franchise 500 and the top ranking in its category.

Beyond its growth, Kona Ice has built its brand around community fundraising. The company has donated more than $200 million to local schools, youth sports teams and nonprofit organizations through fundraising events, helping generate customer loyalty and repeat business. With an initial investment starting at about $102,000 — relatively low for a franchise — and trucks that double as rolling advertisements, Kona Ice offers one of the most accessible entry points into the mobile franchise market.

Founded: 1979

1979 Franchising since: 1993

1993 Overall rank: 66

66 Number of units: 1,857

1,857 Change in units: -3% over 3 years

-3% over 3 years Initial investment: $108,079 – $382,766

$108,079 – $382,766 Leadership: Mike Dwyer, President

Mike Dwyer, President Parent company: Vontier

Like , Matco Tools built its business by bringing the store directly to the customer. Franchisees operate fully stocked mobile tool trucks, making scheduled stops at auto repair shops and service centers to build long-term relationships with technicians who rely on professional-grade tools. That route-based model creates a loyal base of repeat customers without the need for a traditional retail storefront.

Founded in 1979 and franchising since 1993, Matco ranks #46 on the 2026 Franchise 500 and has nearly 1,900 units nationwide. The company is backed by parent company Vontier, which provides franchisees with operational resources and financial support. With an initial investment starting at about $108,000, Matco offers a lower-cost entry point than some competing mobile tool franchises while benefiting from strong brand recognition in the automotive industry.

Founded: 1938

1938 Franchising since: 2011

2011 Overall rank: 84

84 Number of units: 1,198

1,198 Change in units: +5.9% over 3 years

+5.9% over 3 years Initial investment: $122,870 – $346,725

$122,870 – $346,725 Leadership: Phil Cox, President/General Manager

Phil Cox, President/General Manager Parent company: Stanley Black & Decker

has been in the mobile tool business since 1938, helping pioneer the truck-based distribution model long before it became a popular franchise format. Today, more than 1,100 franchisees operate in protected territories around the world, making scheduled stops to serve mechanics, fleet operators and industrial customers. The brand is backed by Stanley Black & Decker, giving franchisees access to the resources, purchasing power and product portfolio of one of the best-known names in the tool industry. For these reasons, is #84 on this year’s Franchise 500.

Founded: 1985

1985 Franchising since: 1989

1989 Overall rank: 184

184 Number of units: 385

385 Change in units: +18.1 over 3 years

+18.1 over 3 years Initial investment: $92,100 – $506,450

$92,100 – $506,450 Leadership: Randy Shacka, President

Randy Shacka, President Parent company: ServiceMaster Brands

Two Men and a Truck began as a hand-drawn flyer in Lansing, Michigan. Four decades later, it has grown into one of the most recognizable moving companies in the United States, with more than 380 franchise locations and millions of completed moves. The brand has appeared on Entrepreneur‘s Franchise 500 for more than 30 consecutive years, a track record few companies in any category can match.

For franchisees, the model is straightforward: operate a fleet of trucks and crews serving residential and commercial customers who need moving services. With millions of Americans relocating each year, demand is steady and recurring. Two Men and a Truck provides franchisees with established systems, training and brand recognition to compete for that demand from day one.