McDonald’s Secretly Built a See-Through Restaurant in a Chicago Warehouse —Here’s What’s Inside

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McDonald’s newest restaurant is hiding in an unmarked warehouse on Chicago’s South Side, and it’s unlike anything the chain has built before, Restaurant Business reports. Franchisees got a sneak peek during the McDonald’s Worldwide convention in Las Vegas. @McFranchisee snapped a few and put them on X.

Whoa. Benson Boone opened the show, Google’s CEO dropped some serious insights… but what everyone’s talking about is @McDonalds unveiling their new design with playplace 🔥!



“McDonald’s Next”. More to come…



#McDWW26 pic.twitter.com/IDtd7BCg77 — McFranchisee (@McFranchisee) June 1, 2026

Walk up to the front, and you can see straight through the glass walls into the kitchen, all the way to the fry station. There’s even a window where customers can watch employees make espresso drinks at a bar with stools.

Inside, the traditional front counter is gone, replaced by a single order window and temperature-controlled lockers where customers grab their food. Delivery drivers get their own separate pickup lockers outside. The kitchen is divided into two halves, with 40% of the space dedicated to drinks and desserts. Sensors on the equipment alert managers when something like the fryer oil needs changing.

The concept, part of a strategy McDonald’s calls “McDonald’s Next,” is expected to roll out to franchisees whose locations are due for a remodel or who are opening new ones.