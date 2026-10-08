Universities Face a Budget Squeeze. Cutting Spending Is Only Part of the Answer.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Listen to this post

Key Takeaways Budget cuts threaten academic programs and student services.

Staff reductions increase pressure on remaining employees.u003cbru003eu003cbru003e

Budget cuts are making headlines across U.S. higher education. Colleges and universities are announcing layoffs, freezing hiring, reducing operating expenses and reconsidering academic programs. In 2025 alone, Inside Higher Ed tracked more than 9,000 job cuts and buyouts across the sector, with the actual number likely higher.

What’s driving these decisions? There is no single explanation. Declining international student enrollment, reduced state funding, uncertainty around federal funding, rising operating costs and growing demand for financial aid are creating financial pressures across institutions. And the impact goes well beyond university budgets. Faculty and staff face job losses and heavier workloads, while students risk losing access to academic programs, courses and essential campus services.

Recent decisions across the country illustrate the scale of these challenges. In February 2026, the University of North Texas announced a projected $45 million budget deficit, citing declining international graduate enrollment and a $32 million reduction in state funding for instruction and operations. By March, the university had announced plans to eliminate or consolidate more than 70 academic programs, minors and certificates.

East Carolina University is taking similar measures. In September 2026, the university outlined plans for another $8.5 million in budget cuts as part of a three-year effort to reduce expenses by $25 million. Having already identified 44 academic programs for discontinuation earlier in the year, the university is now reviewing additional academic offerings and restructuring administrative operations. The decisions follow years of enrollment pressure, declining tuition revenue and rising operating costs.

Private universities are facing similar pressures. DePaul University reduced its workforce by 114 employees in December 2025 amid falling international graduate enrollment, increased demand for financial aid and rising employee benefit costs. Meanwhile, the University of Pennsylvania announced expenditure reductions across its schools and administrative units for FY2027, citing federal policy changes and rising institutional expenses.

Although these institutions face different financial challenges, their decisions raise a larger question: Are budget cuts really a new phenomenon in American higher education? Universities have navigated economic downturns and funding challenges before. What deserves closer examination is how today’s financial pressures compare with those of the past, what has changed and how institutions can build greater financial resilience without compromising educational quality or the student experience.

The ripple effects of budget cuts across higher education

The immediate benefit of reducing expenditure is clear, but the longer-term consequences are harder to measure. Decisions made to balance an annual budget can influence academic opportunities, employee retention, research activity and an institution’s ability to serve students for years to come.

A January 2026 survey by the American Council on Education (ACE), involving 386 senior higher education leaders, provides a clearer picture of the scale. Some 53% reported budgetary adjustments, including cuts to research or student support. Another 30% reported staff furloughs or hiring freezes, while approximately one-quarter reported academic program closures or mergers. These findings reflect institutions’ responses to fiscal constraints and federal funding uncertainty.

Budget cuts are reshaping academic offerings and limiting student access

Academic programs are increasingly coming under scrutiny as universities reassess which offerings they can afford to maintain. In the American Council on Education’s January 2026 survey, approximately one-quarter of the 386 senior higher education leaders surveyed reported program closures or mergers in response to fiscal constraints or federal funding uncertainty.

The financial reasoning is understandable. Programs with declining enrollment can become expensive to maintain, particularly when they require specialized faculty, facilities and equipment. Yet enrollment and operating costs alone cannot capture a program’s full academic value. Some smaller departments contribute to interdisciplinary education, serve specialized professions or provide opportunities that students may struggle to find elsewhere.

The consequences become more complicated for students who are already enrolled. Discontinuing a program requires institutions to consider how existing students will complete their degrees, whether required courses will remain available and whether alternative programs can accommodate them. Students may face additional expenses or changes to their graduation plans if they need to transfer or relocate.

Geography also matters. A campus or program closure in a major metropolitan area may leave students with several nearby alternatives. Those attending regional institutions, particularly students with employment or family commitments, may have considerably fewer options.

There is a longer-term dimension as well. The American Academy of Arts and Sciences’ 2024 humanities research found that degrees awarded in most humanities disciplines had declined by more than 25% over the preceding 15 years, alongside department and program closures. Although declining degree awards do not necessarily mean fewer academic programs, the findings illustrate the sustained enrollment challenges facing certain disciplines.

Not every academic program can or should be maintained indefinitely. Universities need the flexibility to respond to changing student demand and allocate resources responsibly. The more difficult question is how to achieve those savings without unnecessarily restricting educational access or weakening academic offerings that remain valuable to students and their communities.

Faculty and staff reductions

For most universities, employees represent a substantial portion of operating expenses. Reducing headcount can therefore deliver meaningful savings, but the resulting changes in institutional capacity deserve equal consideration.

Stanford University reported in June 2026 that its administrative and auxiliary staff headcount had declined by 7.4% since August 2024. It also maintained a hiring freeze for positions supported by general university funds. The university identified rising labor and healthcare costs as contributors to its longer-term financial challenges.

The implications go beyond the number of positions eliminated. Fewer employees can mean longer turnaround times, additional responsibilities for remaining staff and reduced capacity to introduce new initiatives. Universities must therefore consider not only how much they save through workforce reductions, but also whether their existing teams can maintain the same standard of service with fewer resources.

Budget cuts strain student services and slow AI adoption

Administrative departments and student-support teams are often expected to maintain the same level of service with fewer resources. Yet functions such as admissions, financial aid, academic advising and IT directly influence how efficiently universities operate and how effectively they support students throughout their academic journey.

Penn State’s 2025–26 budget illustrates this challenge. The university allocated $29 million in reductions to administrative and student-support units, compared with $11 million for its University Park academic colleges. The decision was intended to reduce the financial burden on academic units while helping balance the university’s budget.

However, operational responsibilities do not necessarily decline when departmental budgets shrink. Applications still need to be reviewed, financial aid must be processed and students continue to expect timely assistance. Without corresponding improvements in efficiency, smaller budgets can lead to longer processing times, administrative backlogs and increased workloads for employees.

Technology could help address some of these challenges, but financial limitations are also restricting universities’ ability to invest in it. According to EDMO’s State of Automation in Admissions Report 2026, 65% of the 40 higher education leaders surveyed identified budget constraints as the biggest barrier to AI adoption. While the findings are directional rather than representative of the entire sector, they highlight an important challenge: universities may struggle to fund the very technologies that could help them operate more efficiently.

This creates a difficult cycle. As resources become scarce, institutions may postpone investments in automation and continue relying on labor-intensive processes, even as their administrative teams shrink. For university leaders, the question is not simply where to reduce spending, but how to prioritize investments that can deliver measurable efficiency gains without compromising the quality of student services.

Budget cuts are not a new phenomenon in higher education. Universities have navigated economic downturns, funding reductions and enrollment challenges for decades. What makes the current situation particularly challenging is the combination of financial uncertainty, shifting student demographics, rising operating costs and growing expectations for student support.

While reducing expenditure may provide immediate financial relief, universities must also consider the long-term implications of their decisions. Eliminating academic programs, reducing staff and postponing technology investments may help balance today’s budgets but could limit their ability to serve students effectively in the future.

The real challenge for higher education leaders is not simply deciding where to cut costs, but identifying where resources can deliver the greatest long-term value. Financial sustainability should not come at the expense of the educational quality, accessibility and institutional capacity that universities are working to preserve.