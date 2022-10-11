Founded in 1994, Pillar To Post is North America's largest and fastest-growing professional home inspection franchise. Ranked No. 1 in the home inspection category for the past five years, the company has grown to over 550 franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

Pillar To Post was founded by Mike Brewer, an entrepreneur with experience in the automotive glass replacement franchise industry. He had bought a house and found the home inspection experience to be badly deficient in serving his needs. At that time, the organized home inspection industry was about 10 years old, and for years before that home buyers had relied on friends and family with a construction background to offer some inspection opinion before buying a home.

Brewer began researching the industry and found that it lacked any deliberate technical training, business training or standards by which an inspection was conducted. Pillar To Post opened for business with a formal technical training program, a detailed standard of practice for conducting the inspection, a business startup and operations program and a formatted inspection process. Combined, these initiatives made sure every report was delivered to a consistently high standard for the inspector to provide to both realtors and prospective home buyers.

Offering a complete package to enable new to build a real business, with a brand behind it, was truly innovative for its day. By 2000, Pillar To Post had become the largest home inspection company in North America, catching and passing competitor companies. Today, Pillar To Post franchise owners help people buy and live in their homes with confidence and peace of mind. To date, Pillar To Post has completed millions of home inspections, building unparalleled expertise in home inspection and franchise owner success.

Pillar To Post Home Inspectors earned the No. 313 spot in the Entrepreneur Magazine 2022 Franchise 500 rankings, its 11th consecutive appearance on this prestigious list. For the past five years, the brand has held down Entrepreneur's No. 1 Home Inspection Company title and earned the Fastest Growing Franchise award. Additionally, Pillar To Post has been named a Top Low-Cost franchise for the last 15 years.

Related: Franchise Players: This Former Stay-at-Home Mom Takes on Home Inspection

How much does a Pillar To Post franchise cost?

To open a Pillar To Post franchise of your own, here are the financial requirements, cash required and ongoing franchise fees associated with business ownership:

Initial franchise fee: $28,500.

Initial investment: $44,285 to $54,435.

Net worth required: $44,285 to $54,435.

Cash requirement: $44,285 to $54,435.

Veteran incentives: 20% off the franchise fee.

Royalty fee: 7%.

Ad royalty fee: 4%.

Term of agreement: 5 years.

Pillar To Post Home Inspectors offers in-house financing to cover the franchise fee. The franchisor also maintains relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover startup costs and equipment purchases.

As part of its low-cost franchise opportunity, Pillar To Post offers franchisees inexpensive financing for $9,000 of the franchise fee. Financing this portion through the company is an affordable way to get started in the home inspection business. And for military veterans, Pillar To Post discounts your franchise fee even further to help break down this initial obstacle.

The brand includes a team of 30+ people dedicated to assisting franchisees in the growth of their home inspection franchises, guiding them toward success. The combination of low buy-in, in-house financing options and other discounts offered by the brand make Pillar To Post the most affordable home inspection franchise opportunity in North America. The brand's franchise model is one of the most scalable opportunities available simply because of the procedures and technologies they use to run the business effectively.

Joining the Pillar To Post Home Inspectors team as a home inspector franchise owner is an excellent way to align financial goals with an individual's career and future. The brand's proven business model is focused on franchisee success, making the concept a top choice to own. Wondering if you'd be a fit for this franchise opportunity? The ideal candidate for Pillar To Post will possess the following traits.

Takes pride in their ability to help others.

Has strong interpersonal skills and a high engagement level.

Expresses a willingness to educate and share their knowledge.

Is self-driven, eager, entrepreneurial, and passionate.

Is committed to executing Pillar To Post's proven system.

Wants a positive work/life balance.

Enjoys empowering people to make better decisions to improve their lives.

Has an incredibly positive outlook on life.

Is a real 'people person.'

Wants to be in control of their time and financial future.

Wants to be in business for themselves, but not by themselves.

The Pillar To Post 8-step discovery process typically takes anywhere from 30 to 75 days to complete.

Why you should start a Pillar To Post franchise

Investing in a low-cost home inspection franchise with a growing brand and potential for a high return on investment is everybody's dream. Pillar To Post can bring that dream of being a successful franchisee to life with the brand's low startup costs and high ROI. Owners receive the foundation of an internationally renowned franchise, financial assistance and support necessary to grow a thriving business.

Pillar To Post provides a foundation with the tools and resources to scale a business properly. That's why smart, business-minded people are eager to seek the opportunity to join the Pillar To Post franchise family. Building out a territory and claiming market share is easier when franchisees have the right team to fall back on.

Pillar To Post offers prospective franchisees a wealth of support and industry leading training. New franchise owners need no technical experience, as its training program provides everything needed to succeed. Franchisees benefit from hands-on and in-market training, giving them the confidence they need to be seen as experts in the home inspection field.

How deep is the level of support offered? Each new franchisee is assigned a dedicated startup director to coach them through the launch process and their first nine to 12 months in business.

Today, Pillar To Post is led by a deeply engaged management team, united in their aligned and shared values. Together, they blend their combined business experience to drive growth and brand excellence for their franchisee partners, realtors and home buyers.

Pillar To Post has a team of franchise experts ready to answer any questions. The brand's team is dedicated to helping prospective franchise owners generate success of their own. Request more franchise information about owning your own franchise location with Pillar To Post by filling out this form and begin the discovery process for your very own franchise operation.

Related: A Globe-Trotting Veteran Takes on the Home Inspection Business