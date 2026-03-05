Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

For a long time, I believed that if I could just adjust my mindset — be more patient, more focused, more disciplined — my business would naturally stabilize. That belief is common among founders, especially those building in regulated and high-pressure industries.

I’m the founder of Mystis, a multi-state healthcare and social services organization operating in California and Washington. In addition to leading the organization, I regularly engage with other founders and operators about scale, compliance and leadership as businesses grow more complex.

What I eventually learned is that impatience is often not a mindset problem at all. It’s a structural signal.

That realization came into focus after a candid conversation with a seasoned investor who told me I seemed impatient. At first, the comment felt incomplete. I wasn’t chasing random ideas or pivoting for novelty. I was expanding deliberately — into new counties, programs and partnerships — because the alternative felt risky.

In regulated industries, reliance on a single payer, contract or jurisdiction creates real exposure. Data from the U.S. Small Business Administration has consistently shown that overconcentration in revenue sources significantly increases the likelihood of business failure. When one audit, policy change or funding shift can materially impact operations, speed often becomes a form of risk management rather than recklessness.

The real issue wasn’t that I was moving too fast. It was that the structure underneath the business hadn’t evolved to support the pace of growth.

As the organization expanded, decision-making became centralized around me. Compliance oversight grew more complex. Financial clarity lagged behind operational scale. I found myself compensating for gaps in structure with personal effort. That’s when impatience stops being productive and starts becoming dangerous.

One of the most difficult shifts I had to make was letting go of the idea that my business needed to be unique to succeed. Entrepreneurs are often praised for creativity and disruption, but creativity without discipline doesn’t scale.

Many of the most successful companies didn’t invent entirely new concepts. They combined proven models in disciplined ways. Research from firms such as McKinsey and Bain highlights that sustainable growth is driven less by constant innovation and more by repeatable systems, strong governance and clear accountability. Innovation matters, but it is rarely the foundation. Structure is.

I stopped asking how to make the business different and started asking how to make it durable.

That question led me to restructure the organization using a holding company model. The decision wasn’t about control or financial engineering. It was about stability.

Separate operating entities allowed risk to be contained rather than shared indiscriminately. Centralized oversight for compliance, finance and human resources reduced duplication and inconsistency. Most importantly, leadership shifted from constant reaction to governance. I was no longer required to personally triage every issue for the organization to function.

Harvard Business Review has written extensively about founder dependency, noting that organizations overly reliant on a single decision-maker experience slower growth, weaker controls and higher burnout. The holding company structure created space for leaders to lead and systems to operate without requiring my constant presence.

Another necessary evolution was stepping away from what many founders describe as “grind mode.” Intensity and long hours are often unavoidable in the early stages of a business. But in regulated, people-centered industries, operating indefinitely in survival mode introduces unnecessary risk. Documentation gaps, compliance failures and staff burnout are far more likely when systems rely on individual heroics rather than clear processes.

Studies on executive burnout, including research published by Deloitte and the World Health Organization, show that chronic overextension leads to decision fatigue and diminished judgment over time. Stability isn’t the opposite of ambition. It’s what allows ambition to compound.

As the organization matured, partnerships and mentorship also became increasingly important. Sustainable businesses rarely grow in isolation. Nonprofits, healthcare providers and mission-driven organizations benefit from shared knowledge, collaboration and mutual accountability. There are no guarantees in entrepreneurship, but experience compounds when it’s shared. The more credible partners and advisors surrounding an organization, the better its chances of navigating uncertainty.

The most important lesson from this period wasn’t about slowing down. It was about building systems strong enough to support momentum. I didn’t abandon growth or urgency. I changed the structure underneath the business so that progress no longer depended on me being everywhere at once.

For founders who find themselves labeled as impatient, the more useful question may not be how to slow down. It may be whether the organization they are building is structured to handle the speed at which they are already moving.

