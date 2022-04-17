What Attracts and Retains Employees? It Might Not Be a Paycheck.

As the labor shortage continues to leave employers struggling to attract and retain quality talent, with some offering record-high wages and sign-on bonuses, the key to keeping workers might not be a hefty paycheck at all, but rather intangible or non-normative incentives that improve one's quality of life. The franchise industry has been hit particularly hard by the slim labor market, but smart employers have shifted hiring perks or expanded initiatives already in place to create an environment where workers want to stay.

Experiences, not things

In the competitive fight for quality workers, some brands have taken notice that many employees are in the market for rich company culture and experiences that enhance their life both in and outside of work, not just steady pay. "No one wants to go to work where you just clock in and clock out," says franchisee Jason Cabrera of Layne's Chicken Fingers. "I want my team to look forward to coming to work everyday." Cabrera prioritizes a strong balance of fun and challenge within his team, and he ensures everyone feels valued.