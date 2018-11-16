1st Class Real Estate
Real estate
Founded
2012
Franchising Since
2018 (0 Years)
Corporate Address
831 Seahawk Cir., #101
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
CEO
Rhyan Finch
Initial Investment ⓘ
$55,945 - $211,275
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
1st Class Real Estate offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
Classroom Training:
24 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3 - 4