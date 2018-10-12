All County Property Management Franchise Corp.
Property management
Founded
1990
Franchising Since
2008 (10 Years)
Corporate Address
5922 9th Ave. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33710
CEO
Sandy Ferrera
Initial Investment ⓘ
$66,950 - $98,900
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$39,500 - $39,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
All County Property Management Franchise Corp. offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Veteran Incentives
$3,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
8 hours
Classroom Training:
16 hours