Janee and Glen Henderson developed Amazing Athletes as an enrichment program that would integrate cognitive learning experiences with physical activities. They launched the program in 11 preschools across Orange County in California in 2003, and began franchising in 2006.

The Amazing Athletes program offers 35-minute weekly classes for children ages 2 to 6. Franchisees can also offer Amazing Tots and Amazing Warriors programs for younger and older children, respectively, as well as Amazing Athletes parties and camps.