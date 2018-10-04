Amazing Athletes
Educational sports programs
Founded
2002
Franchising Since
2006 (12 Years)
Corporate Address
1227 Lakeview Dr., #2
Franklin, TN 37067
CEO
Janee Henderson
Parent Company
Amazing Athletes Franchise Systems Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$30,400 - $43,850
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$30,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$15,500
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$24,500 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$40+/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
$150/mo.
Amazing Athletes offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
6 hours
Classroom Training:
27.5 hours
Additional Training:
Monthly conference calls
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1
The Amazing Athletes program offers 35-minute weekly classes for children ages 2 to 6. Franchisees can also offer Amazing Tots and Amazing Warriors programs for younger and older children, respectively, as well as Amazing Athletes parties and camps.