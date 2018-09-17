The Barre Code
Barre fitness classes
Founded
2010
Franchising Since
2013 (5 Years)
Corporate Address
435 N. Lasalle Dr.
Chicago, IL 60654
CEO
Jillian Lorenz
Initial Investment ⓘ
$222,500 - $466,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$225,000 - $466,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000 - $225,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$49,500 - $49,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
The Barre Code has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
42 hours
Classroom Training:
128 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 2