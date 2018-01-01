Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC
Real estate
About
1 Campus Dr.
Founded
2008
Franchising Since
2008 (10 Years)
Corporate Address
1 Campus Dr.
Parsippany, NJ 07054
CEO
Sherry Chris
Parent Company
Meredith Corporation
Financial Requirements
Initial Investment ⓘ
$190,970 - $513,550
Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Financing Options
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, accounts receivable
Bio
Realogy Corporation, which also franchises Century 21, Coldwell Banker and ERA, reached an agreement in 2007 to license the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand from Meredith Corporation. Franchising of the concept began in 2008.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $190,970 High - $513,550
Units
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Canada
