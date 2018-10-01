Bojangles' Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits
Chicken, biscuits, iced tea
Founded
1977
Franchising Since
1978 (40 Years)
Corporate Address
9432 Southern Pine Blvd.
Charlotte, NC 28273
CEO
Randy Kibler
Parent Company
Bojangles' Inc.
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$1,494,934 - $2,408,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$1,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Bojangles' Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social media
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
250 hours
Classroom Training:
30 hours
Additional Training:
Optional training
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
50 - 75
Bojangles' Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits is ranked #57 in the Franchise 500!
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia