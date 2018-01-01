BonMi, Vietnamese Sandwiches & Bowls
About
20 Old Cedar Rd.
Founded
2011
Franchising Since
2016 (2 Years)
Corporate Address
20 Old Cedar Rd.
Sparta, NJ 07871
CEO
Brian Berger
Financial Requirements
Initial Investment ⓘ
$271,200 - $557,400
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$750,000 - $1,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$250,000 - $500,000
Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Support Options
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
5 days
Classroom Training:
10 days
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
10
Bio
BonMi is a Vietnamese-inspired fast-casual restaurant serving made-to-order bÃ¡nh mÃ¬ sandwiches, rice and noodle bowls and salads. Guests can customize their orders with their choice of meat, veggie or tofu filling, one of six sauces, and toppings such as cilantro, cucumbers and pickled carrots. In 2015, BonMi's Upper West Side restaurant was voted New York City's Best Vietnamese Restaurant at the Taste Asia food festival.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $271,200 High - $557,400
Units
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
