Bio

BonMi is a Vietnamese-inspired fast-casual restaurant serving made-to-order bÃ¡nh mÃ¬ sandwiches, rice and noodle bowls and salads. Guests can customize their orders with their choice of meat, veggie or tofu filling, one of six sauces, and toppings such as cilantro, cucumbers and pickled carrots. In 2015, BonMi's Upper West Side restaurant was voted New York City's Best Vietnamese Restaurant at the Taste Asia food festival.