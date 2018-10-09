Brass Tap
Craft-beer bars
Founded
2008
Franchising Since
2010 (8 Years)
Corporate Address
5660 W. Cypress St.
Tampa, FL 33607
CEO
Chris Elliott
Parent Company
FSC Franchise Co.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$780,700 - $1,318,300
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$37,500 - $37,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Brass Tap has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
196 hours
Classroom Training:
96 hours
Additional Training:
At corporate training store
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
10 - 20