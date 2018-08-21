Captain D's LLC
Seafood
Founded
1969
Franchising Since
1969 (49 Years)
Corporate Address
624 Grassmere Park Dr., #30
Nashville, TN 37211
CEO
Phil Greifeld
Parent Company
Sentinel Capital Partners
Initial Investment ⓘ
$781,000 - $1,113,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$1,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$350,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.1 %
Captain D's LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
50% off first-unit franchise fee; royalty fee reduced for first year
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
219 hours
Classroom Training:
21 hours
Additional Training:
Onsite store opening
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
25