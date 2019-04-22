Card My Yard
Special-occasion yard signs
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Card My Yard
Special-occasion yard signs

About
Founded

2014

Franchising Since

2017 (2 Years)

Corporate Address

2009 RR 620 North, #310
Austin, TX 78734

CEO

James Stanley

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$3,725 - $12,800

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$3,000 - $3,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

26%

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Online Support

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

5 hours

Classroom Training:

2.5 hours

Number of Employees Required to Run:

1 - 2

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $3,725 High - $12,800
Units
+40.3%+27 UNITS (1 Year) +9,300.0%+93 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Australia/New Zealand
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Related Franchises

Request Free Info

uBreakiFix

Request Free Info

Mosquito Joe

See More

CMIT Solutions Inc.

Request Free Info

Pirtek

See More

Brightway Insurance

Request Free Info

College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving

See More

Office Evolution

See More

Painting with a Twist

Franchise Articles

Burger King Takes a Shot at McDonald's Happy Meals With a Dark Ad Showing Bullying, Unpaid Student Loans and Mental Health Struggles

Burger King Takes a Shot at McDonald's Happy Meals With a Dark Ad Showing Bullying, Unpaid Student Loans and Mental Health Struggles

Boxed meals like the Pissed Meal, Salty Meal and DGAF Meal are a clear shot at McDonald's Happy Meal.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
By Supporting Its Franchisees, Kona Ice Enables Them To Better Serve Local Communities

By Supporting Its Franchisees, Kona Ice Enables Them To Better Serve Local Communities

The shaved-ice franchise focuses on community engagement to build year-round demand for the warm-weather treat.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
Former NFL Star Jason Avant Has a New Career -- In Trampoline Parks

Former NFL Star Jason Avant Has a New Career -- In Trampoline Parks

The athlete found a second act as a Launch Trampoline Park franchisee.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
What Franchises Should Look for In a Bank

What Franchises Should Look for In a Bank

Industry vets offer up advice on finding the financial and lending partner that works for your business.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
What to Look for in a Profitable South African Franchise Business Opportunity

What to Look for in a Profitable South African Franchise Business Opportunity

The benefit of a recognised and proven business system, trademarks, proprietary information and designs are just some of the reasons for investing in a lucrative local franchise over starting a business. But there are more profitable and innovative reasons to become a franchisee.
Entrepreneur Staff | 9 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: May 3rd, 2019
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing