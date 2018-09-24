Central Bark Doggy Day Care
Dog daycare
Founded
1997
Franchising Since
2004 (14 Years)
Corporate Address
3699 N. Dixie Hwy.
Oakland Park, FL 33334
CEO
Jackie Jordan
Initial Investment ⓘ
$347,029 - $503,909
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000 - $150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$45,000 - $45,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Central Bark Doggy Day Care has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
59 hours
Classroom Training:
24 hours
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Oregon