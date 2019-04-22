Clothes Mentor LLC
About
Founded

2001

Franchising Since

2007 (12 Years)

Corporate Address

4350 Baker Rd., #350
Minnetonka, MN 55343

CEO

Ronald Olson

Parent Company

NTY Franchise Co. LLC

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$173,000 - $340,000

Net-worth Requirement

$400,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$90,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$25,000 - $25,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

4%

Ad Royalty Fee

$2K/yr.

Financing Options

Clothes Mentor LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  startup costs, equipment, inventory

Veteran Incentives

$2,500 off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

20.5 hours

Classroom Training:

31.5 hours

Number of Employees Required to Run:

8 - 8

Bio
Clothes Mentor is the flagship brand of NTY Franchise Co., which also franchises Children's Orchard and NTY Clothing Exchange. Clothes Mentor began franchising in 2007 and now has more than 140 stores in 30 states. Clothes Mentor specializes in buying and selling like-new clothing, shoes and accessories for women.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $173,000 High - $340,000
Units
-3.4%-5 UNITS (1 Year) +3.6%+5 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

